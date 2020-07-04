TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 4th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://heraldbulletin.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

A powerful moment on the @iuheartland podcast.



Haley Armstrong is reunited with her first volleyball coach. pic.twitter.com/Gy41wUTPDf — Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) July 3, 2020

Michael Penix, QB, Indiana



A couple of publications, including @PFF_College, have identified the Indiana quarterback as a potential breakout star for the (hopefully) upcoming 2020 college football season.



Let’s take a quick look at his tools. #IUFB #LEO @fantrax #C2C — Felix H. Sharpe II (@sharpereview) July 3, 2020

5 B1G players poised for a big season after battling injury a year ago:https://t.co/BTlyw5DwOA — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) July 3, 2020

Headlines

IU ATHLETICS MOVES TO ‘PHASE II’ OF RESTART-- Hoosier Sports Report Indianapolis Colts plan to discuss scholarship opportunity with IU-- Indiana Daily Student OPINION: Competitive eating can be the future of sports-- Indiana Daily Student Indiana University Athletics Moves Into Phase II For Limited Return To Athletic Activities-- IU Athletics



Other Global Headlines