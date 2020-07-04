 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 4th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-04 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 4th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Remy Abell on TBT, time at IU and how he will 'always be a Hoosier'


Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU ATHLETICS MOVES TO ‘PHASE II’ OF RESTART-- Hoosier Sports Report

Indianapolis Colts plan to discuss scholarship opportunity with IU-- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Competitive eating can be the future of sports-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana University Athletics Moves Into Phase II For Limited Return To Athletic Activities-- IU Athletics


Other Global Headlines

Pacers' Victor Oladipo will opt out of NBA season restart due mainly to rehab-- Yahoo Sports

Washington owner Dan Snyder announces team will review nickname-- Yahoo Sports

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Dodgers to host in 2022-- Yahoo Sports

Source: NFLPA board votes to recommend canceling all preseason games this year-- ESPN

----

