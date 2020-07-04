TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 4th

The Hoosier Daily: July 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Here are all the restrictions for different facilities. #iubb #iufb #iuwbb #iums pic.twitter.com/RgSp678AP3— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) July 3, 2020
We have an announcement. 📢— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 3, 2020
Former @IndianaFootball K @Griffin_Oakes has made the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team.
More ➡️ https://t.co/uK5MCRj5Yk pic.twitter.com/jyBNIHl6hv
A powerful moment on the @iuheartland podcast.— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) July 3, 2020
Haley Armstrong is reunited with her first volleyball coach. pic.twitter.com/Gy41wUTPDf
Indiana offered today!! @Marc_Schneider @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia @coach_peoples #AG2G pic.twitter.com/N6uJiSauM7— Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) July 3, 2020
Michael Penix, QB, Indiana— Felix H. Sharpe II (@sharpereview) July 3, 2020
A couple of publications, including @PFF_College, have identified the Indiana quarterback as a potential breakout star for the (hopefully) upcoming 2020 college football season.
Let’s take a quick look at his tools. #IUFB #LEO @fantrax #C2C
5 B1G players poised for a big season after battling injury a year ago:https://t.co/BTlyw5DwOA— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) July 3, 2020
Headlines
IU ATHLETICS MOVES TO ‘PHASE II’ OF RESTART-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indianapolis Colts plan to discuss scholarship opportunity with IU-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Competitive eating can be the future of sports-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana University Athletics Moves Into Phase II For Limited Return To Athletic Activities-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Pacers' Victor Oladipo will opt out of NBA season restart due mainly to rehab-- Yahoo Sports
Washington owner Dan Snyder announces team will review nickname-- Yahoo Sports
MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Dodgers to host in 2022-- Yahoo Sports
Source: NFLPA board votes to recommend canceling all preseason games this year-- ESPN
----
