TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 31st

The Hoosier Daily: July 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Alabama safety Jourdan Thomas talks IU offer
Tweets of the Day
Also in this release, a couple of interesting notes for football:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 30, 2020
-Team areas will be expanded to the 15-yard lines. Used to be between the 25-yard lines. Gives added space for social distancing.
-Also, just one captain per team for coin tosses. #iufb https://t.co/TSiSdEhF2R
I’m from VA, I love VA, but I can’t stay in VA💯 it’s a new journey ahead and it’s time for me start that journey🤧‼️ TOP 4❤️ pic.twitter.com/ia5NtVbV4Q— Maurice Freeman4️⃣ (@757reese) July 30, 2020
Not once, not twice, but thrice.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 30, 2020
We're throwing it back to Ben Chappell and Tandon Doss' three TD connections in @IndianaFootball's 2010 win at Purdue.#TBT pic.twitter.com/73txtmuvTy
The NCAA will allow student-athletes in all sports to wear social justice statements on their uniforms, including replacing last name with words to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2020
Headlines
JACKSON-DAVIS AIMING FOR NEW HEIGHTS IN YEAR 2-- Hoosier Sports Report
“It hit home for me”: Hoosiers reflect on summer of protests-- Crimson Quarry
The Taco Bell on Walnut Hall of Fame-- Crimson Quarry
IU head coach Archie Miller excited after the first 6 weeks of IU men’s basketball workouts-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Using Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ to decode baseball’s love triangle-- Indiana Daily Student
Excellence Academy Offering Students Monthly Programming As Part Of Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative-- IU Athletics
