 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 31st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 31st

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://idsnews.com
Seen on TheHoosier

2022 Alabama safety Jourdan Thomas talks IU offer

Indiana ready to unveil new look offense, improved skillset

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

JACKSON-DAVIS AIMING FOR NEW HEIGHTS IN YEAR 2-- Hoosier Sports Report

“It hit home for me”: Hoosiers reflect on summer of protests-- Crimson Quarry

The Taco Bell on Walnut Hall of Fame-- Crimson Quarry

IU head coach Archie Miller excited after the first 6 weeks of IU men’s basketball workouts-- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Using Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ to decode baseball’s love triangle-- Indiana Daily Student

Excellence Academy Offering Students Monthly Programming As Part Of Big Ten Voter Registration Initiative-- IU Athletics

----

