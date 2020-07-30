2022 Alabama safety Jourdan Thomas talks IU offer
Indiana reached deep into the South with an offer to a 2022 standout this week, as the Hoosiers offered Jourdan Thomas, a safety from Montgomery Catholic (Ala.).
Thomas told TheHoosier.com he is excited to get the offer and knows a little something about the program Tom Allen has been building.
“I am a little familiar with the program because I have a former teammate on the team that attended my high school,” Thomas said.
The former teammate is redshirt freshman defensive lineman C.J. Person. Thomas said he has spoken with assistant coach Kane Wommack and the Hoosiers like what they’ve seen on film.
