 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 2nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 2nd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://news.iu.edu
https://news.iu.edu

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana building relationship with 2022 guard CJ Gunn

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU RECRUIT HAYDEN STARTING TO GET PRO LOOKS-- Hoosier Sports Report

5 former Hoosiers make initial roster for 2020 MLB season-- Indiana Daily Student

Fred Glass announces athletes' scholarships will remain amid coronavirus, finishes time at IU-- Indiana Daily Student

Record 96 Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics

A Life in Sports Always Had a Good Ring to It for Inniger-- IU Athletics

Five Hoosiers Make Initial 60-Man MLB Rosters-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Report: NFL to cut preseason schedule in half because of COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports

J.R. Smith signs with Lakers, reunites with Cavs teammate LeBron James-- Yahoo Sports

NBA2K21 names 'walking highlight tape' Zion Williamson as next-gen cover athlete-- Yahoo Sports

Sources: Orlando bubble to cost NBA more than $150 million-- ESPN

Source -- NBA jerseys highlighting social justice issues won't include names of deceased-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}