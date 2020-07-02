TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 2nd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://news.iu.edu

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

Supportive Coaching Staff ✔️

Passion for Being A Hoosier ✔️

Academic Opportunities ✔️



Sophomore @EmilyFitzner on #WhyIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/4OKFvN6afd — Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) July 1, 2020

5 former #IUBase standouts making the cut as Major League Baseball teams announced 60-man rosters for 2020 season. C Josh Phegley & OF Kyle Schwarber/Chicago Cubs, LHP Kyle Hart/Boston Red Sox, OF Alex Dickerson/San Francisco Giants and RHP Aaron Slegers for the Tampa Bay Rays. — Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 1, 2020

A school record! ⚪️🔴



96 Hoosiers have been recognized as @BigTen Distinguished Scholars. https://t.co/D2ZCRnzXeM — Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) July 1, 2020

BLESSINGS AFTER BLESSINGS🤧 and it’s time to break it down! TOP 9‼️@coachcscott pic.twitter.com/Tqt0S1VmGH — Maurice Freeman4️⃣ (@757reese) July 1, 2020

Headlines

IU RECRUIT HAYDEN STARTING TO GET PRO LOOKS-- Hoosier Sports Report 5 former Hoosiers make initial roster for 2020 MLB season-- Indiana Daily Student Fred Glass announces athletes' scholarships will remain amid coronavirus, finishes time at IU-- Indiana Daily Student Record 96 Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics A Life in Sports Always Had a Good Ring to It for Inniger-- IU Athletics Five Hoosiers Make Initial 60-Man MLB Rosters-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines