TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: July 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Supportive Coaching Staff ✔️— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) July 1, 2020
Passion for Being A Hoosier ✔️
Academic Opportunities ✔️
Sophomore @EmilyFitzner on #WhyIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/4OKFvN6afd
5 former #IUBase standouts making the cut as Major League Baseball teams announced 60-man rosters for 2020 season. C Josh Phegley & OF Kyle Schwarber/Chicago Cubs, LHP Kyle Hart/Boston Red Sox, OF Alex Dickerson/San Francisco Giants and RHP Aaron Slegers for the Tampa Bay Rays.— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 1, 2020
July 1, 2020
A school record! ⚪️🔴— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) July 1, 2020
96 Hoosiers have been recognized as @BigTen Distinguished Scholars. https://t.co/D2ZCRnzXeM
BLESSINGS AFTER BLESSINGS🤧 and it’s time to break it down! TOP 9‼️@coachcscott pic.twitter.com/Tqt0S1VmGH— Maurice Freeman4️⃣ (@757reese) July 1, 2020
Headlines
IU RECRUIT HAYDEN STARTING TO GET PRO LOOKS-- Hoosier Sports Report
5 former Hoosiers make initial roster for 2020 MLB season-- Indiana Daily Student
Fred Glass announces athletes' scholarships will remain amid coronavirus, finishes time at IU-- Indiana Daily Student
Record 96 Hoosiers Honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars-- IU Athletics
A Life in Sports Always Had a Good Ring to It for Inniger-- IU Athletics
Five Hoosiers Make Initial 60-Man MLB Rosters-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Report: NFL to cut preseason schedule in half because of COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports
J.R. Smith signs with Lakers, reunites with Cavs teammate LeBron James-- Yahoo Sports
NBA2K21 names 'walking highlight tape' Zion Williamson as next-gen cover athlete-- Yahoo Sports
Sources: Orlando bubble to cost NBA more than $150 million-- ESPN
Source -- NBA jerseys highlighting social justice issues won't include names of deceased-- ESPN
