One of the top emerging talents in the state of Indiana is 2022 Lawrence North guard CJ Gunn. In a summer that surely would have brought on more attention, Gunn is already drawing interest from multiple high-major programs, such as Louisville, Purdue, Illinois and Ohio State among others. He also already holds offers from Kansas State, Ball State and Alabama A&M, and had no shortage of new schools reaching out over the last few weeks.

At 6-foot-5, Gunn has great size and length at the guard position and with a rapidly growing skillset, there is no question he is on his way to becoming one of the better players in the state.

Gunn took a backseat role as a sophomore for Lawrence North, however, as he was on a roster that had division one talent all over the floor. Playing alongside Indiana Mr. Basketball runner-up and Iowa commit Tony Perkins, new Butler commit DJ Hughes, D-I prospect Shamar Avance, IU football commit Donaven McCulley and IU football target Omar Cooper, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle.

However, Gunn still found ways to help the team to a 25-2 record as he averaged 7.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. As he looks ahead to a potential breakout junior campaign, Indiana has begun to take notice. Gunn and his family know what the Hoosiers have to offer but starting to build a relationship with the coaching staff has opened up their eyes even more, especially after a Zoom call on Tuesday.

"I thought it was really good," Christopher Gunn, CJ's dad, told TheHoosier.com. "Coach Archie and staff shared lots of good information with CJ, my wife (Linda), and I. My daughter, who is preparing to leave for college (Valpo), even joined in for part of the discussion.

"There was a PowerPoint deck that introduced us to an overview of the facilities, where they are located on campus, and what an incoming recruit could expect - almost like 'a day in the life'," Gunn added. "We learned about the brand of IU, both as an educational institution and from a basketball perspective"