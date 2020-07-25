TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 25th

The Hoosier Daily: July 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Former Hoosier Lance Stemler dishes on HS basketball, Trey Kaufman
IU trio added to Maxwell Award Watch List
Tweets of the Day
Fun one today. Tons of good stuff including why 2022 PG Braden Smith is one of the most underrated players in the state. Also, one of my favorites. #iubb https://t.co/uQ2F24ooo1— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 24, 2020
#IUFB with 3️⃣ players on the prestigious #MaxwellAward Watch List...— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 24, 2020
☑️ @themikepenix
☑️ @SuperstarWhop
☑️ @Steviescott8_
📝 https://t.co/5FoELq19ye#NCFAA #CFBAwards #MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/2jycvhJDjh
No B1G team had more players on the Maxwell Award Watch List than Indiana (3). Stevie Scott (RB), Whop Philyor (WR) and Michael Penix Jr. (QB) were all included.— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) July 24, 2020
Minnesota and Penn State had 2. Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue & Wisconsin had 1.
One of the best shooters in IU history also has one of the best offer stories. https://t.co/BOjih8at9P— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 24, 2020
What would a perfect Big Ten conference look like? Here is our stab at it #iubb #iufb https://t.co/aezL0Mx7aU— HoosierStateofMind (@HoosierStofMind) July 24, 2020
what’s understood , don’t gotta be explained❤️.. #LEO @CoachAllenIU pic.twitter.com/Hr2bPPq6lp— 𝙅𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙖𝙣 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙧 (@TreGrier) July 23, 2020
Headlines
TRIO OF HOOSIERS ON MAXWELL AWARD LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
4 Hoosiers make Opening Day rosters-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: How the coronavirus stole basketball-- Indiana Daily Student
#MLSisBack Update – Week Two-- IU Athletics
Indiana Trio Selected to Maxwell Award Watch List-- IU Athletics
