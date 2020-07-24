Indiana continues to seek out potential defensive lineman in the 2021 class and that has stretched all of the way out west. At 6-foot-7 inches and 270-pounds, California DE Jailen Weaver will be a crucial addition to any team’s defensive side of the football. The three-star defensive end currently holds offers from nine programs, including Indiana back in late April.

He told TheHoosier.com recently that while he has not been able to make a trip to Bloomington yet, he has stayed in touch with Dwike Wilson, Indiana’s director of player personnel and high school relations.

“He’s a cool dude, and he’s a lot of the reason why I really like Indiana so much,” Weaver said.

Part of why Indiana likes him so much is because of his athleticism at his size. That is due to him being a three-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and being part of the track and field team.