California DE Jailen Weaver talks IU, updates recruitment
Indiana continues to seek out potential defensive lineman in the 2021 class and that has stretched all of the way out west. At 6-foot-7 inches and 270-pounds, California DE Jailen Weaver will be a crucial addition to any team’s defensive side of the football. The three-star defensive end currently holds offers from nine programs, including Indiana back in late April.
He told TheHoosier.com recently that while he has not been able to make a trip to Bloomington yet, he has stayed in touch with Dwike Wilson, Indiana’s director of player personnel and high school relations.
“He’s a cool dude, and he’s a lot of the reason why I really like Indiana so much,” Weaver said.
Part of why Indiana likes him so much is because of his athleticism at his size. That is due to him being a three-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and being part of the track and field team.
