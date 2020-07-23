TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: July 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2021 Mississippi WR Cameron Wright interested in IU
2022 wing Will Lovings-Watts starting to see game round into shape
Tweets of the Day
The four-star PG is a top #iubb target in the 2022 class. Ranked No. 18 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/MDUT9pZMdO— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 22, 2020
Lowest turnover-worthy play rate among Big Ten QBs last season— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 21, 2020
1. Michael Penix Jr - 1.9%
2. Nate Stanley - 2.2%
3. Peyton Ramsey - 2.3%
4. Justin Fields - 3.1% pic.twitter.com/f1oAoiZrwz
We have 9️⃣ players on the @philsteele042 preseason All-Big Ten team! pic.twitter.com/JTJStufagt— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 22, 2020
"We have 90 percent of the team coming back and a good class coming in. We have a chance to really contend this year."— The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) July 22, 2020
Archie Miller of @IndianaMBB talked to @SethDavisHoops for this Q&A, on next season, Khristian Lander, Trayce Jackson-Davis and more.https://t.co/Qxh38nla0P
As of now, Indiana has a new nonconference opponent in Western Michigan on Nov. 13, which would likely be one of the first few games of the season.— Dylan Wallace (@Dwall_1) July 22, 2020
But there is no guarantee college basketball will have nonconference games. #iubbhttps://t.co/ezHeYM95f6
BREAKING: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has lifted the blackout on the 500 and will now air live in Indianapolis. https://t.co/cfy1M5enPx— WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) July 22, 2020
Headlines
IU ALUM HART ON THE CUSP OF THE BIG LEAGUES-- Hoosier Sports Report
Yogi Ferrell doesn’t have his XBOX in the bubble, but he has tennis & fishing — and soon he’ll have games!-- Crimson Quarry
We created IU’s ideal non-conference basketball schedule against regional schools-- Crimson Quarry
Former IU basketball players to take the court in NBA restart-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Alumni Update: Andrew Gutman-- The Hoosier Network
IUTF Mourns The Loss Of Former Head Coach Carol Stevenson-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Mookie Betts agrees to massive 12-year, $365 million extension with Dodgers-- Yahoo Sports
Fans at NFL games will be required to wear masks this season-- Yahoo Sports
Former UConn basketball star Stanley Robinson dies at 32-- Yahoo Sports
Report: Blue Jays could play every game on the road as plans with Pittsburgh fall apart-- Yahoo Sports
Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil will debut on the mound Thursday when Nationals host Yankees-- ESPN
