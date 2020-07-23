 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 23rd
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 23rd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

2021 Mississippi WR Cameron Wright interested in IU

2022 wing Will Lovings-Watts starting to see game round into shape

IU ALUM HART ON THE CUSP OF THE BIG LEAGUES-- Hoosier Sports Report

Yogi Ferrell doesn’t have his XBOX in the bubble, but he has tennis & fishing — and soon he’ll have games!-- Crimson Quarry

We created IU’s ideal non-conference basketball schedule against regional schools-- Crimson Quarry

Former IU basketball players to take the court in NBA restart-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Alumni Update: Andrew Gutman-- The Hoosier Network

IUTF Mourns The Loss Of Former Head Coach Carol Stevenson-- IU Athletics

Mookie Betts agrees to massive 12-year, $365 million extension with Dodgers-- Yahoo Sports

Fans at NFL games will be required to wear masks this season-- Yahoo Sports

Former UConn basketball star Stanley Robinson dies at 32-- Yahoo Sports

Report: Blue Jays could play every game on the road as plans with Pittsburgh fall apart-- Yahoo Sports

Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil will debut on the mound Thursday when Nationals host Yankees-- ESPN

