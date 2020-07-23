TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 23rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The four-star PG is a top #iubb target in the 2022 class. Ranked No. 18 in the Rivals150. https://t.co/MDUT9pZMdO

Lowest turnover-worthy play rate among Big Ten QBs last season 1. Michael Penix Jr - 1.9% 2. Nate Stanley - 2.2% 3. Peyton Ramsey - 2.3% 4. Justin Fields - 3.1% pic.twitter.com/f1oAoiZrwz

We have 9️⃣ players on the @philsteele042 preseason All-Big Ten team! pic.twitter.com/JTJStufagt

"We have 90 percent of the team coming back and a good class coming in. We have a chance to really contend this year." Archie Miller of @IndianaMBB talked to @SethDavisHoops for this Q&A, on next season, Khristian Lander, Trayce Jackson-Davis and more. https://t.co/Qxh38nla0P

As of now, Indiana has a new nonconference opponent in Western Michigan on Nov. 13, which would likely be one of the first few games of the season. But there is no guarantee college basketball will have nonconference games. #iubb https://t.co/ezHeYM95f6

BREAKING: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has lifted the blackout on the 500 and will now air live in Indianapolis. https://t.co/cfy1M5enPx

IU ALUM HART ON THE CUSP OF THE BIG LEAGUES-- Hoosier Sports Report

Yogi Ferrell doesn’t have his XBOX in the bubble, but he has tennis & fishing — and soon he’ll have games!-- Crimson Quarry

We created IU’s ideal non-conference basketball schedule against regional schools-- Crimson Quarry

Former IU basketball players to take the court in NBA restart-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Alumni Update: Andrew Gutman-- The Hoosier Network

IUTF Mourns The Loss Of Former Head Coach Carol Stevenson-- IU Athletics