2022 Jeffersonville (IN) guard Will Lovings-Watts is part of a long line of high-major players in the Indiana Elite AAU program and just may have one of the higher ceilings out of their past few classes.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. He has been known for his raw talent, athleticism and length, but this summer has been focused on becoming an all-around player and one ready to make an instant impact at the college level.

"The major emphasis on improving his game has been his ball handling and shooting and just getting more comfortable playing a wing-guard spot." Lovings-Watts' trainer and Indiana Elite assistant coach Jordan Basye told TheHoosier.com. "When he’s been in Bloomington with me, we do a lot of ball handling, different footwork and attack moves, then just getting his jump shot consistent on the release which has looked really good."

Up to this point in his high school career, the three-star guard has done his damage on the offensive end as a slasher and driver. Because of his length and size, he can easily finish over opponents. The next step is becoming a true scorer from anywhere on the floor.

"Working on a smooth, high release, not pausing on his shoulder, which he does at times out of habit but not much at all anymore," Basye said. "I think in two years he will be a really good shooter going into college. He’s got the mechanics and form, just with age keep getting muscle memory and consistency [is key]."