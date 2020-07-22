2022 wing Will Lovings-Watts starting to see game round into shape
2022 Jeffersonville (IN) guard Will Lovings-Watts is part of a long line of high-major players in the Indiana Elite AAU program and just may have one of the higher ceilings out of their past few classes.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field. He has been known for his raw talent, athleticism and length, but this summer has been focused on becoming an all-around player and one ready to make an instant impact at the college level.
"The major emphasis on improving his game has been his ball handling and shooting and just getting more comfortable playing a wing-guard spot." Lovings-Watts' trainer and Indiana Elite assistant coach Jordan Basye told TheHoosier.com. "When he’s been in Bloomington with me, we do a lot of ball handling, different footwork and attack moves, then just getting his jump shot consistent on the release which has looked really good."
Up to this point in his high school career, the three-star guard has done his damage on the offensive end as a slasher and driver. Because of his length and size, he can easily finish over opponents. The next step is becoming a true scorer from anywhere on the floor.
"Working on a smooth, high release, not pausing on his shoulder, which he does at times out of habit but not much at all anymore," Basye said. "I think in two years he will be a really good shooter going into college. He’s got the mechanics and form, just with age keep getting muscle memory and consistency [is key]."
While AAU hasn't been the same as the past few years, Indiana Elite has still been involved in a few tournaments and weekend events over the past month. Not only has Lovings-Watts shown off some of his added versatility, but he's starting to get comfortable with the adjustments he's been working on with Basye.
"Yeah seeing him play, he’s really started to translate the things he’s been working on into his games," Basye said. "I think the first couple times I saw him or anybody, he was a little rusty with everything going on, which is expected, but since then he has been great. Really aggressive on the dribble, attacking the rim and hitting pull ups.
"He has made some catch and shoot threes but still has to get more comfortable looking for them. It has looked good when he’s shot it. I think that’s the biggest thing people haven’t seen with him is just how hard he’s worked on his game and keeps making big jumps forward."
Continuing to get his shot game-ready is the key for Basye and Lovings-Watts, but already it is noticeable based on the work that the duo has done. Already he is a very good defender and rebounder, and with untapped potential on the offensive end, the Jeffersonville native is one to keep an eye on as the 2022 class continues to develop.
Lovings-Watts is ranked No. 147 in the Rivals150 for the 2022 class.
