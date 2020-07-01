 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 1st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 1st

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://hoosierhuddle.com
https://hoosierhuddle.com

Seen on TheHoosier

2022 Introduction: Trejuan Holloman

Ind. 2022 OL Landen Livingston in with five early offers

Penn State a big offer for four-star 2022 DJ Moore

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Dan Feeney named to Big Ten Network’s all-decade team-- Crimson Quarry

Miestowski Named A WGCA All-American Scholar-- IU Athletics

#THANKYOUFRED A farewell to Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass-- IU Athletics

Climbing High – IU Women’s Soccer Has Championship Aspirations-- IU Athletics

Brendan Burns Could Be the Region’s Next Olympic Swimming Sensation-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Nuggets shut down practice facility after positive coronavirus tests-- Yahoo Sports

Pacers' Nate McMillan says Trump 'fueled' division with MAGA 'trigger word'-- Yahoo Sports

Former MVPs say ex-MLB commissioner with history of racism should be removed from plaque-- Yahoo Sports

Adam Silver: On track but coronavirus spread may stop NBA-- ESPN


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}