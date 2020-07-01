TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 1st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

🚨 @IndianaFootball has entered the #BTNAllDecade chat 🚨 Today we name the best OLs of the 2010s, and it's a conversation you can't have without former Hoosier and current @Chargers OL Dan Feeney. More: https://t.co/tJBP1RwfsM pic.twitter.com/Mijb8VLvAU

"Dan Feeney was an old-school enforcer. . . . He will take you to the ground by any means necessary." The voters share why the @IndianaFootball great made the #BTNAllDecade Team. More ➡️ https://t.co/uK5MCRAGPS pic.twitter.com/2bh1Q4j1gb

Highlights from an email that Fred Glass sent to student athletes: #iubb #iufb - All are required to sign a pledge in order to play - The pledge is not a 'release or waiver of liability' - Scholarships still honored if the athlete doesn’t want to play due to COVID-19

Email from Fred Glass to students-athletes today regarding return to campus. pic.twitter.com/nMWCTaTaGe

#iufb , Michigan state and others in his top 10 https://t.co/FDaHiIPgDj

Brendan Burns Could Be the Region’s Next Olympic Swimming Sensation-- IU Athletics

#THANKYOUFRED A farewell to Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass-- IU Athletics

Nuggets shut down practice facility after positive coronavirus tests-- Yahoo Sports

Pacers' Nate McMillan says Trump 'fueled' division with MAGA 'trigger word'-- Yahoo Sports

Former MVPs say ex-MLB commissioner with history of racism should be removed from plaque-- Yahoo Sports

Adam Silver: On track but coronavirus spread may stop NBA-- ESPN



