TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 1st

The Hoosier Daily: July 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Introduction: Trejuan Holloman
Ind. 2022 OL Landen Livingston in with five early offers
Tweets of the Day
🚨 @IndianaFootball has entered the #BTNAllDecade chat 🚨— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 30, 2020
Today we name the best OLs of the 2010s, and it's a conversation you can't have without former Hoosier and current @Chargers OL Dan Feeney.
More: https://t.co/tJBP1RwfsM pic.twitter.com/Mijb8VLvAU
"Dan Feeney was an old-school enforcer. . . . He will take you to the ground by any means necessary."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) June 30, 2020
The voters share why the @IndianaFootball great made the #BTNAllDecade Team.
More ➡️ https://t.co/uK5MCRAGPS pic.twitter.com/2bh1Q4j1gb
#ThankYouFred pic.twitter.com/wKFeQUzzTV— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) June 30, 2020
Highlights from an email that Fred Glass sent to student athletes: #iubb #iufb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 30, 2020
- All are required to sign a pledge in order to play
- The pledge is not a 'release or waiver of liability'
- Scholarships still honored if the athlete doesn’t want to play due to COVID-19
Email from Fred Glass to students-athletes today regarding return to campus. pic.twitter.com/nMWCTaTaGe— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) June 30, 2020
#iufb, Michigan state and others in his top 10 https://t.co/FDaHiIPgDj— Will Coleman (@WColeman08) June 30, 2020
Headlines
Dan Feeney named to Big Ten Network’s all-decade team-- Crimson Quarry
Miestowski Named A WGCA All-American Scholar-- IU Athletics
#THANKYOUFRED A farewell to Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass-- IU Athletics
Climbing High – IU Women’s Soccer Has Championship Aspirations-- IU Athletics
Brendan Burns Could Be the Region’s Next Olympic Swimming Sensation-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Nuggets shut down practice facility after positive coronavirus tests-- Yahoo Sports
Pacers' Nate McMillan says Trump 'fueled' division with MAGA 'trigger word'-- Yahoo Sports
Former MVPs say ex-MLB commissioner with history of racism should be removed from plaque-- Yahoo Sports
Adam Silver: On track but coronavirus spread may stop NBA-- ESPN
----
