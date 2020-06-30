While the class of 2022 may not be hurt as much as 2021 by missing what looks like an entire summer of live evaluation and visits, it has still hampered the recruitment of endless players around the country. When June 15 rolled around however, the first day that coaches could contact 2022 prospects directly, coaches tried to make up for the lack of interaction with recruits up to that point.

For Indiana, finding big men in the 2021 class is of grave importance, but finding point guards in the class of 2022 may be even more of a priority. At that point Rob Phinisee will have graduated and there is the high probability that incoming freshman point guard Khristian Lander could be off to the NBA. Because of that, there are numerous backcourt players that IU has reached out to thus far in the class.

One of those point guards is Cretin-Derham Hall (MN) prospect Trejuan Holloman. IU had kept tabs on the St. Paul native for part of his sophomore season being that assistant coach Tom Ostrom hails from the Minnesota area.

Up to this point, Holloman has received offers from Baylor, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Texas, Iowa, Marquette and Minnesota, and garnered a lot of additional interest.