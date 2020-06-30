2022 Introduction: Trejuan Holloman
While the class of 2022 may not be hurt as much as 2021 by missing what looks like an entire summer of live evaluation and visits, it has still hampered the recruitment of endless players around the country. When June 15 rolled around however, the first day that coaches could contact 2022 prospects directly, coaches tried to make up for the lack of interaction with recruits up to that point.
For Indiana, finding big men in the 2021 class is of grave importance, but finding point guards in the class of 2022 may be even more of a priority. At that point Rob Phinisee will have graduated and there is the high probability that incoming freshman point guard Khristian Lander could be off to the NBA. Because of that, there are numerous backcourt players that IU has reached out to thus far in the class.
One of those point guards is Cretin-Derham Hall (MN) prospect Trejuan Holloman. IU had kept tabs on the St. Paul native for part of his sophomore season being that assistant coach Tom Ostrom hails from the Minnesota area.
Up to this point, Holloman has received offers from Baylor, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Texas, Iowa, Marquette and Minnesota, and garnered a lot of additional interest.
As far as true point guards go, Holloman is one of the better in the country, and right away that's what stands out. Last year, the four-star point guard averaged 9.4 assists per game and was a true floor general. While Holloman does play with a certain swagger or flash, he is relatively under control and rarely lets the defense speed him up. Because of that, he keeps the turnovers to a minimum, averaging just a bit over two per game last year. You will rarely find him out of control, and if so, it's still trying to make plays for his teammates.
While his passing and playmaking headline his game, he can still create for himself. He averaged 10.8 points per game last year and is an extremely crafty finisher around the rim. The early knock on Holloman was his shooting ability, but after averaging 35 percent for his first two seasons, he's shown he can knock down the outside shot, keeping the defense honest.
Defensively, Holloman's size, at 6-foot-2, and length are great assets. He averaged nearly three steals a game last year and that was all due to his pest-like tendencies. He can gamble at times, but more often than not it pays off. Overall, he's a tremendous on-ball defender.
Holloman is ranked the No. 84 prospect in the 2022 class.
