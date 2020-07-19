TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 19th

The Hoosier Daily: July 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Indiana football recruit Joe Strickland talks about his recruiting relationship with Hoosiers #iufbhttps://t.co/oaiNCXEzNx— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) July 18, 2020
#iufb is on hold.https://t.co/KZeK1PPXZ4— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 18, 2020
Jabari Ishmael picks Miami. He had an Indiana offer. #iufb https://t.co/ppM4BjCd9n— Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) July 18, 2020
Although there are deeper forms of analysis, taking 10m split times during sprint testing paint a fantastic picture of what qualities need improving.@IUCoachJosse dived into this topic on the podcast and I am delighted to have him involved in the first MasterMIND 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R7Nabu8Fih— Rob Pacey (@strengthofsci) July 16, 2020
RT if your team has ever been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/8sxvsynTHF— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) July 17, 2020
Headlines
IU HALTS FOOTBALL WORKOUTS FOLLOWING SIX POSITIVE COVID TESTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hendershot A Member of John Mackey Award Watch List-- IU Athletics
Edelman Reflects on Big Ten Championship Teams, Children at IU-- IU Athletics
23 Earn Academic All-American Status by USTFCCCA-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.