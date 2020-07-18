TheHoosier - 2022 Introduction: Zion Cruz

Not only has Cruz been a standout in the high school and AAU season, but also at Team USA minicamps in the past. A participant in 2018 as a freshman, and this past year as well, the New Jersey native was one of the most talented young players out of the group.

The four-star guard is one of the most sought-after backcourt players in the 2022 class and holds offers from Alabama, Iowa, Louisville, Ohio State, Baylor, Auburn, UCLA, Oregon, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers and Miami among others. Now, IU is the latest program to extend an offer.

Indiana basketball has started to get involved with another talented 2022 guard in Zion Cruz . Originally from New Jersey, Cruz announced earlier this spring that he would transfer to basketball power Oak Hill (VA) ahead of his junior year.

Cruz is the new version of the point guard position. At 6-foot-3, his height and extremely bouncy athleticism make him one of the tougher guards for defenders to slow down. He has an array of moves that allow him to get around defenders at will and either in the paint or use a token step-back jumper.

One of the best parts of his game is his ability to handle the ball. While he is very flashy with his movements, his handle is extremely tight and low to the ground. Not only does his ball handling ability allow him to create for himself, but he also has the added boost of great vision and playmaking for his teammates.

Defensively, Cruz oozes great potential as a lockdown defender. Because of his length, quickness and athleticism, he can become one of the better two-way players at the college level.

“Zion has proven himself to be one of the best two guards in his class,” PSA Cardinals program director and coach Munch Williams told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Eric Bossi. “Everywhere he has been, he’s led his teams to the winner circle. His work ethic and desire to stay in the gym to strengthen his individual game makes me feel comfortable that he will step onto a college campus and be prepared to play heavy minutes right away. Long term, he has a shot at being the best point guard in the class and solely needs for more people to see him at this point.”

Cruz is rated as the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2022.