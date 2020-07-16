 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 16th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 16th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Bossi's Best: Summer eye-catchers

IU's Stevie Scott nominated for 2020 Doak Walker Award

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

ALLEN STILL OPTIMISTIC IU WILL HAVE A 2020 SEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’S SCOTT NAMED TO DOAK WALKER WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen remains cautiously optimistic about season-- Crimson Quarry

Former IU men's soccer players back in action with MLS return-- Indiana Daily Student

10 IU baseball players named All-Stars at College Summer League at Grand Park-- Indiana Daily Student

INDIANA ATHLETICS, THE LIBMAN COMPANY EXTEND RELATIONSHIP-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Cowboys, Dak Prescott fail to reach contract extension, setting up another showdown in 2021-- Yahoo Sports

Report: Derrick Henry agrees to 4-year extension with Titans after breakout 2019 season-- Yahoo Sports

Jrue and Lauren Holiday using $5 million NBA bubble salary to start social justice fund-- Yahoo Sports

Mystics' Elena Delle Donne hopes denial of medical exemption not based on her status in WNBA-- ESPN

Long shot Tiger Woods attracting heavy betting interest at Memorial Tournament-- ESPN

----

