TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 15th

The Hoosier Daily: July 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Fresh off of game-winner, Mo Creek 'locked in' ahead of TBT Championship
Tweets of the Day
.@Bwise50 named NCAA Woman of the Year nominee #iuwbbhttps://t.co/Yyx9gK4Dna pic.twitter.com/1u12cNg9c5— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) July 14, 2020
TODAY IS THE DAY pic.twitter.com/eFTNnvg0XM— Mo Creek (@Mo_Creek) July 14, 2020
IU coach Tom Allen ends with: "I want to encourage everyone to wear a mask and socially distance ... and we can get back to the things we want to do." #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 14, 2020
#iubb mourns the loss of Steve Bouchie.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 14, 2020
More: https://t.co/M4K41MXjT3 pic.twitter.com/AVLdXW1Sjr
Mason Miller, Mike Miller's son and a forward with the potential to stretch the floor, is among IU's main targets in 2021: https://t.co/cYANToV3hS via @indystar #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) July 14, 2020
My recruitment is still 💯% open ‼️ pic.twitter.com/GCs2yiIWb4— MJ (@MjDaniels11) July 14, 2020
"I believe we'll start our season and that will start on time" - Tom Allen Indiana football coach #iufb— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 14, 2020
Headlines
EX-HOOSIER MO CREEK STILL INSPIRING WITH TBT RUN-- Hoosier Sports Report
HENDERSHOT BACK WITH HOOSIERS FULLY FOLLOWING PLEA AGREEMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report
ALLEN STILL OPTIMISTIC IU WILL HAVE A 2020 SEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hendershot fully reinstated after offseason arrest-- Crimson Quarry
IU wrestlers marked in preseason rankings-- Indiana Daily Student
Non-Negotiable – IU Women’s Soccer Prepares for Success-- IU Athletics
Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics
Brenna Wise Named NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Derrick Henry isn’t expected to sign a long-term deal-- Yahoo Sports
Report: Browns, Myles Garrett agree to $125M extension-- Yahoo Sports
Sources: Chiefs, DT Chris Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension-- Yahoo Sports
Tiger Woods put safety first during coronavirus in avoiding tournaments-- ESPN
Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. says 'the blond is back' and so is a different attitude-- ESPN
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.