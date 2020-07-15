 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 15th
The Hoosier Daily: July 15th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Fresh off of game-winner, Mo Creek 'locked in' ahead of TBT Championship

Peyton Henderson back with Indiana in full capacity

EX-HOOSIER MO CREEK STILL INSPIRING WITH TBT RUN-- Hoosier Sports Report

HENDERSHOT BACK WITH HOOSIERS FULLY FOLLOWING PLEA AGREEMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report

ALLEN STILL OPTIMISTIC IU WILL HAVE A 2020 SEASON-- Hoosier Sports Report

Hendershot fully reinstated after offseason arrest-- Crimson Quarry

IU wrestlers marked in preseason rankings-- Indiana Daily Student

Non-Negotiable – IU Women’s Soccer Prepares for Success-- IU Athletics

Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics

Brenna Wise Named NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee-- IU Athletics

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

