Peyton Henderson back with Indiana in full capacity
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has been officially cleared to rejoin the program in full capacity, Coach Tom Allen said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.
In late February, Hendershot was arrested and charged with felony residential entry, in addition to misdemeanors for domestic battery, criminal mischief, and criminal conversion. He was then suspended from the program until further notice. In April, Coach Allen announced that Hendershot had been allowed to rejoin the program in a 'modified way'.
In June, Hendershot reached a plea agreement and Coach Allen believes the star tight end has taken the proper steps in rejoining the IU football program.
“He has completed his team-sanctioned discipline,” Allen said of Hendershot. “He has completed the conduct process that we went through for the student conduct as a student athlete of Indiana University. He completed that. He’s closed his matter with the judicial system. We have a campus committee that determines when a student athlete is reinstated to their team and to be able to be cleared and that is the case. He’s been completely cleared and he is back with the team now fully as he completed all the things that he was asked to do.”
Hendershot had a breakout sophomore campaign for Indiana. He set the program record for receptions for a tight end and finished the 2019 season with 52 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns. He was also named to the All-Big Ten third-team.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.