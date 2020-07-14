Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has been officially cleared to rejoin the program in full capacity, Coach Tom Allen said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

In late February, Hendershot was arrested and charged with felony residential entry, in addition to misdemeanors for domestic battery, criminal mischief, and criminal conversion. He was then suspended from the program until further notice. In April, Coach Allen announced that Hendershot had been allowed to rejoin the program in a 'modified way'.

In June, Hendershot reached a plea agreement and Coach Allen believes the star tight end has taken the proper steps in rejoining the IU football program.