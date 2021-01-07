TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 7th

The Hoosier Daily: January 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Florida standout James Monds dishes on his Top 13, Hoosiers
Physicality, aggressiveness and anger are Indiana's biggest weapons
WATCH: Anthony Leal discusses his development, adjusting to Big Ten play
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
Tweets of the Day
More All-America honors for these guys... 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/YuFAJCa1iF— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 6, 2021
Congrats to @TrayceJackson on being named to the Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the @WoodenAward.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 6, 2021
More: https://t.co/7dFfP73sGV pic.twitter.com/V2mnid2Hba
No. 1️⃣4️⃣ in the nation. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/mIYwdyYQEL— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 6, 2021
Hoosiers vs. Lady Lions.— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 6, 2021
Thursday. 6 p.m. ET. #DoTheWork | #iuwbbhttps://t.co/vYEQK1o6aB pic.twitter.com/2UIOtDsY8x
#iubb Coach Knight had eyes everywhere! This story is golden! https://t.co/sLmt9qCnee— A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) January 7, 2021
A lot of unfinished business, we’re not done yet. The best is yet to come! #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ByX9e2NAdt— Jared Smolar (@j_smolar9) January 6, 2021
✍️ @Rico_da77 is back home again in Indiana. The Auburn native joins Indiana's Team.— Indy Eleven (@IndyEleven) January 6, 2021
📝: https://t.co/7y8DH3mgiR@CHNw | #IndyForever pic.twitter.com/nYl8Fgi0Pc
Headlines
Insider: IU will need more out of its touted four-man freshman class on two-game road trip-- Indy Star
FRESHMAN GUARD LEAL FINDING HIS ROLE WITH HOOSIERS-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU seeking faster start at No. 8 Wisconsin-- The Herald Bulletin
Jackson-Davis Named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List-- IU Athletics
Penn State Up Next For No. 19 Indiana On Thursday Night-- IU Athletics
NOTES: IU Travels to No. 8/10 Wisconsin Thursday Night-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.