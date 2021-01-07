 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 7th
The Hoosier Daily: January 7th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Florida standout James Monds dishes on his Top 13, Hoosiers

Physicality, aggressiveness and anger are Indiana's biggest weapons

WATCH: Anthony Leal discusses his development, adjusting to Big Ten play

Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Insider: IU will need more out of its touted four-man freshman class on two-game road trip-- Indy Star

FRESHMAN GUARD LEAL FINDING HIS ROLE WITH HOOSIERS-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU seeking faster start at No. 8 Wisconsin-- The Herald Bulletin

Jackson-Davis Named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List-- IU Athletics

Penn State Up Next For No. 19 Indiana On Thursday Night-- IU Athletics

NOTES: IU Travels to No. 8/10 Wisconsin Thursday Night-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

