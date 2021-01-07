TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 7th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

More All-America honors for these guys... 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/YuFAJCa1iF

Congrats to @TrayceJackson on being named to the Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the @WoodenAward . More: https://t.co/7dFfP73sGV pic.twitter.com/V2mnid2Hba

#iubb Coach Knight had eyes everywhere! This story is golden! https://t.co/sLmt9qCnee

A lot of unfinished business, we’re not done yet. The best is yet to come! #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ByX9e2NAdt

✍️ @Rico_da77 is back home again in Indiana. The Auburn native joins Indiana's Team. 📝: https://t.co/7y8DH3mgiR @CHNw | #IndyForever pic.twitter.com/nYl8Fgi0Pc

Penn State Up Next For No. 19 Indiana On Thursday Night-- IU Athletics

IU seeking faster start at No. 8 Wisconsin-- The Herald Bulletin

Insider: IU will need more out of its touted four-man freshman class on two-game road trip-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.