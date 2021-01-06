TheHoosier - Florida standout James Monds dishes on his Top 13, Hoosiers

After trimming his college list down to 13 from over 30 recently, three-star junior James Monds III, of Fort Pierce Westwood High School (Fla.) kept one school in the mix that has held his fancy for quite some time -- Indiana.

Monds, who excels as both a cornerback on the football team and a striker on the soccer program, announced via his Twitter his Top 13 schools this month, and the list includes: Kansas State, Clemson, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Buffalo, Kansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami, and Cincinnati, in addition to the Hoosiers.

The announcement comes on the heels of a 2020 season in which he was targeted only 10 times. Of those times, he recorded one interception and the other nine passes were broken up by Monds. He scored three touchdowns, forced a fumble, had two return touchdowns on special teams and 600 all-purpose yards.

TheHoosier.com recently caught up with the Florida talent to discuss his top 13, Indiana and following the family legacy of playing at the next level. His father, James, played at Toledo and Bethune-Cookman, a cousin was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, an uncle played at Nebraska and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and there were additional cousins who played at Florida State University.