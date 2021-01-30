TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 30th

The Hoosier Daily: January 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
2023 DB Tony Mitchell talks Coach Warren, IU offer
A look at 2021: Will Indiana go running back by committee?
Notable stats for Indiana Basketball at the halfway mark of Big Ten play
Tweets of the Day
My one word for 2021 is “ONE”.— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) January 29, 2021
The power of ONE will help me focus. I’m going to live ONE day at a time and not worry about yesterday and not stress about tomorrow. I’m going to play every football game ONE play at at time, ONE quarter at a time and live in the moment!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/0RECFhF3Cv
.@JasonTsirtsis breaks down key matches for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uaXsfDMGXJ— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 29, 2021
Illini B1G Multi Meet up next for #IUTF— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 29, 2021
🗒: https://t.co/QrZJHGQ9cQ#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ktKqlqYFNq
S4 | Solid solo. 🛑@LeylaBlackwell | #IUVB pic.twitter.com/97Nm89tGUC— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) January 29, 2021
Cross country is 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠. ⚪️🔴— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 29, 2021
🏆: Big Ten Championship
👉: https://t.co/1ZqNw7IhUk#IUXC | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/HHS3s5NR6x
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 30, 2021
🏀 @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 12 pts (6-11 FG ), 6 rebs
🏀 @Mcswain_Jr21 (@Biisonit🇫🇮): 11 pts (5-8 FG, 1-1 3FG), 7 rebs, 3 asts
Very excited and blessed to announce my commitment to IU as PWO! Thank you to @coach_hebert @HoundsCoachA for the constant support! Thank you to @CoachAllenIU @CoachWrightIU @coachryanhansen for the opportunity! Go Hoosiers #LEO pic.twitter.com/6qptlV0rEm— Andrew Turvy (@andrewturvy33) January 30, 2021
Headlines
IU women's basketball navigating through pandemic in season of expectations-- The Herald Bulletin
COLUMN: No. 16 IU women’s basketball reverts back to old habits in frustrating loss to Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student
IUXC Makes Its Return With Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Saturday-- IU Athletics
Tri Meet Next for Indiana Wrestling-- IU Athletics
