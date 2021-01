TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 30th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

My one word for 2021 is โ€œONEโ€. The power of ONE will help me focus. Iโ€™m going to live ONE day at a time and not worry about yesterday and not stress about tomorrow. Iโ€™m going to play every football game ONE play at at time, ONE quarter at a time and live in the moment!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/0RECFhF3Cv

Illini B1G Multi Meet up next for #IUTF ๐Ÿ—’: https://t.co/QrZJHGQ9cQ #GoIU โšช๏ธ๐Ÿ”ด pic.twitter.com/ktKqlqYFNq

Very excited and blessed to announce my commitment to IU as PWO! Thank you to @coach_hebert @HoundsCoachA for the constant support! Thank you to @CoachAllenIU @CoachWrightIU @coachryanhansen for the opportunity! Go Hoosiers #LEO pic.twitter.com/6qptlV0rEm

IUXC Makes Its Return With Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Saturday-- IU Athletics

COLUMN: No. 16 IU womenโ€™s basketball reverts back to old habits in frustrating loss to Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student

IU women's basketball navigating through pandemic in season of expectations-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.