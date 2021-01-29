Often times, recruiting is all about relationships between coaches and players.

With that said, it should come as no surprise then that newly hired Indiana defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlton Warren reached out to and offered a player he had been recruiting and building a relationship with when he served as defensive backs coach at the University of Georgia.

That player is class of 2023 defensive back and athlete Tony Mitchell, of Alabaster, Ala.

"It felt great to get an offer from Indiana. Coach Warren and I have a good relationship, and we talk all the time, so it was great to get that offer and learn more about Indiana football. He recruited me at Georgia," MItchell told TheHoosier.com.

According to Mitchell, his relationship with Warren is a solid one and doesn't always revolve around football.

"He just keeps it real with me and we talk about life outside of football," Mitchell said.