TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 2nd

The Hoosier Daily: January 2nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Staff Picks: Ole Miss vs No. 11 Indiana
Trey Galloway has provided consistency, skill as a starter
McFadden returns home to Tampa as an All-American
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Penn State
Tweets of the Day
2021 Outback Bowl Team pic.twitter.com/hFTmbm1s6R— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 1, 2021
New year, same us. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TdqQhylrsX— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 1, 2021
Indiana has removed the Big Ten logos from its jersey and helmet after getting snubbed for the Citrus Bowl spot 👀— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2021
📷 via @Rygi13 pic.twitter.com/Cq2rDwBGLl
IU has released a statement from Tom Allen about the uniform stuff. #iufb pic.twitter.com/JuaDSgXPwh— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 2, 2021
🏓 Just having a good time. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/iCNGavflzr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 1, 2021
#iubb faces Maryland on Monday. Morsell has 90 starts under his belt.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 2, 2021
Was averaging 7.7 pts, 4.8 reb and 2.7 ast this season. https://t.co/NoheAnCS0S
Together, we are 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱. pic.twitter.com/mmrBu36bN7— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) January 1, 2021
Headlines
IU football removes Big Ten logo from jersey, helmet ahead of Outback Bowl; Tom Allen says no disrespect intended-- Indy Star
In just his second start, Jack Tuttle hopes to help Hoosiers finish with first bowl win in 29 years-- Indy Star
IU’S JOHNSON THE VERSATILE PIECE THAT HELPS DRIVE DOMINANT SECONDARY-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
IU entering Outback Bowl with something to prove-- The Herald Bulletin
OPINION: Where No. 20 Indiana stands with 2020 in the rearview mirror-- Indiana Daily Student
‘It all started back in Tampa’: Outback Bowl provides four Hoosiers with chance to come full circle-- The Hoosier Network
‘Not Satisfied’ – Tiawan Mullen Seeks More From Himself, Indiana-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
