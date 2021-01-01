TheHoosier - McFadden returns home to Tampa as an All-American

As a child and then as a high school player at Tampa Bay Plant, Micah McFadden made several trips to Raymond James Stadium for Tampa Bay Buccaneers games, but he never played in the stadium.

All that will change on Jan. 2, 2021 as the All-American linebacker and Indiana (6-1) will take on Ole Miss (4-5) in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

"I’ve been to the stadium a few times, went to a Bucs game when John Lynch was inducted into the ring of honor. My brother played a game there. I didn’t get to play there. It means a lot, lot of family coming and I think I have 45 people coming and can’t wait to play in front of a big crowd for once this season," McFadden told the media this week.

And he will do so as a newly named All-American for his efforts this season, as he played a vital role in the 4-2-5 defense that ranks second in the nation in interceptions at 17 and is a top 20 team in scoring defense, allowing 19.43 points per game.

Individually, McFadden leads Indiana in tackles (52), is tied for third in sacks (5), and finished the regular season with 8.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. The junior came through in a big way against Penn State (10 tackles) and Ohio State (11 tackles) earlier this season.

"Really glad to get that honor, so honored," McFadden said of being named a Third Team All-American. "I'm not going to lie and I'm not going to say I expected this or this was one of my goals, but I am excited it came and the success I had and the defense had created momentum for this team," McFadden said.

While it may not have been a goal, McFadden's former high school coach, Robert Weiner told TheHoosier.com he was not surprised to see his former standout honored as one of the elite players in America.

"When you really look at the phrase All-American, there is probably no one that better represents the meaning of All-American as a player and even more as a person," said Weiner, who will be in attendance for the Outback Bowl.