Hoosiers Land Sun Belt POY Tayton Conerway

Darian DeVries continues to build his first roster in Bloomington and the Indiana Hoosiers secured a major piece of the puzzle late on Wednesday night as guard Tayton Conerway committed to Indiana. The 6’3” guard led the Troy Trojans in scoring (13.7 points per game), assists (five per game) and steals (2.9 per game) and he was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Player of the Year as the Trojans finished 13-5 in the league and then earned an NCAA Tournament bid by winning the conference tournament. His commitment comes the day after the Hoosiers landed sharpshooter Lamar Wilkerson and earlier today added Jasai Miles.

Conerway is not a particularly strong three-point shooter but every other part of his game stands out as a major positive and he was ranked 55th in the nation in Bart Torvik’s box score plus minus (measuring combined offensive and defensive impact). The Texas native played three seasons of junior college basketball and then spent the past two seasons at Troy and his defensive ability should be a difference-maker for the Hoosiers. Conerway posted a 3.04 Defensive Performance Rating according to Evan Miya’s player ratings. He can operate as an on-ball or off-ball guard and has the ability to drive to the lane and finish through contact. He is a natural passer with the ability to find open teammates and manipulate the defense to get those teammates into advantageous positions. During Sun Belt play, Conerway had an assist rate of 44.6 percent. That is the same strength Conor Enright has in his game and the duo now have elite shooters like Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson to distribute to.

Conerway chose IU over serious pursuit from several schools including West Virginia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. He will be a key part of Indiana’s guard rotation, likely starting at point guard, and he joins the following committed players for the 2025-2026 season: Lamar Wilkerson, Trent Sisley, Conor Enright, Tucker DeVries and Reed Bailey. Luke Goode would like to return to Indiana but he is waiting on his waiver for another season of eligibility. After entering week with only one guard committed, the Indiana Hoosiers have now landed a pair of highly-coveted likely starters and the puzzle is beginning to take shape.