TheHoosier - Former players remember their bowl victory

“Coach (Bill) Mallory, after accepting the invite, didn’t break stride in his expectations. Yes, he wanted us to enjoy the recognition and experience, but it was a fact that we were going on a business trip and the on the road expectations still applied. Once we landed, it was game mode all week. Lights out at certain times, position and team meetings and practice tempo was non-negotiable,” Jackson said.

Jackson recalled his experience in the bowl game, telling TheHoosier.com Mallory’s expectations didn’t change one bit despite the fact the Hoosiers were in a bowl.

Two Hoosiers who know what it means to win a bowl game are Derrick B. Jackson and Robert Turner, both of whom played on the 1988 Indiana squad that knocked off South Carolina 34-10 in the Liberty Bowl under coach Bill Mallory.

“I remember coming to games and the stadium was half full and there was not a lot of pride around campus for the football team. Where we are now is crazy, and I am proud to be a part of that foundation. It has been special and means a lot more being from Indiana and seeing the growth during my life. You hear how long it’s been since we won a bowl game, and that is a motivating factor,” the offensive lineman told the media this week.

Growing up in Columbus, Crider would attend Indiana games in a half-empty Memorial Stadium and watched the seasons pass by without a bowl berth or victory.

Harry Crider knows the history and what is at stake on Saturday when Indiana takes on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

For Turner, the opportunity to play against the Gamecocks gave him extra motivation as he missed the previous bowl against Tennessee the year before.

“It was my first bowl experience being able to play. The year before I was injured and could not play. So I just wanted to take the opportunity to enjoy the experience, but also showcase what I had done throughout the season. We had put in some routes especially for me to be able to take advantage of some of the things available. To actually win the game, knowing that we had lost the season prior, was the best. Knowing that we could give the seniors the best experience they could have. Spending the time after the game knowing how e finished off the season was the best,” said Turner, who caught an 88-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dave Schnell and finished with five catches for 182 yards against South Carolina.

While Jackson and Turner hailed from different parts of the country, the two tell TheHoosier.com they understood how big the bowl victory was for the Hoosiers.

“Fans enjoy the festivities, but we provide the real entertainment. Knowing the history of Indiana football, it was very special to win a bowl game against an SEC team. Indiana football is not supposed to go to a bowl game, let alone win one. Indiana University football was on the rise and no longer a doormat in the Big Ten, so to cap off our third winning season in a row with a bowl win against an SEC team was huge. This current Indiana team is right at the threshold of doing the same,” said Jackson.

For Turner, the win meant a little more to him as he was originally from Indiana.

“Being from Indiana, the bowl win meant more. Being able to come home and enjoy the win with family and friends is something that will stay with you and them. Indiana fans are some of the best in the country and they never forget,” Turner said.

The two acknowledge they cannot believe the last bowl win came 29 years ago, but both believe that will change.

“It is hard to believe it has been 29 years and with this head coach in Tom Allen, that will all change come Jan. 2, 2021. Coach Allen and his team is rewriting history with its own highlights. This will not be another 29 year bowl hiatus and I am confident the next will be even bigger,” Jackson said.

Turner echoed those sentiments.

“I didn’t think it would take 29 years, but we experienced the same thing going into the Liberty Bowl. It had been a while since we won a bowl game,” Turner said.

And, the two have plenty of advice they would offer to this year’s team as they look to snap the winless bowl streak.

Jackson said it begins with preparing and focusing even harder and not getting caught up in all the pregame hype.

“Sure it is an experience of a lifetime and you will have the attention of an entire country on the big stage, but this is about an opportunity to show our doubters that Indiana University football has truly arrived,” he said.

Turner’s advice is to simply enjoy the game, as it will be the last one some Indiana players will play with their teammates.

“To play and give it your all because that will be a lifelong experience that you will never forget,” Turner said.