Pitching staff shines as Indiana earns midweek win over Indiana State

Indiana found its groove on the mound and broke through at the plate when it mattered most, securing a 9-4 midweek victory over Indiana State on Tuesday afternoon at Bob Warn Field.

The win marked the Hoosiers' first midweek triumph of the season and their first road victory in Terre Haute since 2022.

A dominant performance from the pitching staff paved the way for the victory, with six different arms combining for 13 strikeouts while limiting the Sycamores to four runs.

Making his Indiana debut, senior left-hander Deron Swanson impressed with three innings of one-run ball, striking out five and setting the tone early. Redshirt junior Pete Haas earned the win with 1.1 innings of work, fanning three batters before giving way to the backend of the bullpen. Redshirt senior, and typical weekend starter, Gavin Seebold shut the door with 2.1 scoreless frames, notching his first save of the season.

Despite going through a stretch where 13 consecutive batters were retired from the end of the first inning through the fifth, Indiana’s offense came alive in the top of the sixth.

With the bases loaded, freshman infielder Will Moore dropped down a well-placed bunt, forcing an errant throw from Indiana State that allowed all three runners to cross home plate. That five-run outburst proved to be the turning point, giving the Hoosiers a lead they would not relinquish.

Indiana added insurance in the ninth, highlighted by redshirt sophomore Korbyn Dickerson’s RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from freshman Jake Hanley. The duo provided much of the offensive firepower, combining for five of the Hoosiers’ eight hits.

For Dickerson, it was yet another standout performance. The redshirt sophomore outfielder recorded his team-best 11th multi-hit game of the season and extended his on-base streak to 14 games. He also recorded his first triple of the year, continuing to be a consistent force at the top of the cream and crimson's lineup.

The Hoosiers also continued to showcase their plate discipline, drawing six more walks to push their Big Ten-leading total to 125 on the season.

Redshirt sophomore Joey Brenczewski walked twice to bring his season total to 10, while seven different players have reached double-digit walks this year. Overall, Indiana has combined for 154 walks and hit-by-pitches, compared to just 128 strikeouts on the season.

The victory was a much-needed boost for Indiana as the Hoosiers prepare for a pivotal four-game homestand. Head coach Jeff Mercer’s squad will now turn its focus to a weekend Big Ten series against Ohio State. With momentum on their side, the Hoosiers will look to build on Tuesday’s success as they return home for a crucial stretch of games.