When a three-star recruit comes into a program, you don't expect much from them in their first season. Take Armaan Franklin for instance, who is having an incredible sophomore season but only averaged 14 minutes per game last year.

Trey Galloway has surpassed all of those standard expectations.

The freshman from Culver, Indiana was known for his aptitude for grit-and-grind basketball, but it is the skill in his game that is most impressive. Galloway is the best playmaker on the roster. He is one of the only players who can see one play ahead and create opportunities for his teammates. Galloway will read the defense and drive to force a collapse, only to kick it out to a wide-open teammate.

For an Indiana team that is deprived of players who can make something out of nothing, Galloway has been a Godsend.

Archie Miller raved about his young player following the Penn State win.

"He is a terrific playmaker. He is as good of a playmaker, especially at his age, in this type of competition, as I've seen. He is fearless in terms of putting the ball on the floor, getting in places, and being able to get out to people," Miller said. "I think Trey is established right now that the thing he can do for our team is make guys better."