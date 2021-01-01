TheHoosier - Staff Picks: Ole Miss vs No. 11 Indiana

Indiana returns to the field on Saturday for the first time in a month, taking in Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. The Hoosiers haven’t won a bowl game in 29 years. Indiana is ranked No. 11 in the country, at 6-1 on the season. Ole Miss comes in at 4-5 on the season. Kickoff is set for 12:30 pm ET. Here are TheHoosier.com staff picks ahead of the matchup.

Indiana looks for its first bowl win since 1991. (IU Athletics)

Jim Coyle (7-0)

No matter what transpires in the Outback Bowl, this has been not just an historic season for Tom Allen and Indiana, but what I think is the beginning of the norm in Bloomington. With that said, nothing but victory against Ole Miss will sustain those accolades outside of Indiana. Fortunately I do not see that being a problem for these Hoosiers, who are intent on getting the program's first bowl win in 3 decades. The Rebels are banged up, with the opting out of receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah, focusing on the NFL Draft. The coaching staff is having to 'recruit' their own players to play in the Rebels first bowl game in 5 years. But Ole Miss still has Lane Kiffin, an offensive whiz. What they do not have is a run defense. Indiana could have its biggest rushing day of the season with perhaps Stevie Scott, Sampson James and Tim Baldwin, Jr., getting involved. Jack Tuttle has shown he is more than capable to drive this offensive machine through the air as well. Indiana's defense exemplifies the entire program and that's because Tom Allen is its foundation. They have a chip on their shoulder and are looking to prove something. I do not need convincing, I've seen it all season. And while I think the interceptions will continue, Lane Kiffin will find a way to keep it interesting. But Tom Allen will have the Hoosiers ready, he always does. Indian's running game slows the tempo, pulls away, Ole Miss scores late, but Indiana still wins. Prediction: Indiana 37, Ole Miss 27

Alec Lasley (7-0)

Indiana is looking for its first bowl win in 29 years. If that alone isn’t enough motivation on Saturday, I don’t know what is. Add that on top of IU being disrespected by most of the college football world, I think this team finishes off an historic 2020 season the right way. Ole Miss can score points but IU’s defense is one of the top defenses in the entire country. Look for Tom Allen and crew to put on another great performance. Prediction: Indiana 30, Ole Miss 17

Paul Gable (6-1)

The most dangerous person is someone who has something to prove, and that is exactly where we find the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite going 6-1 and having three wins over teams that were ranked when they played, Indiana got little to no respect from anyone outside Bloomington and were regulated to the Outback Bowl. Ole Miss has a great offense that can put up points, but they also have quite a few weapons that are not playing. Even if they were, I believe Indiana's defense would've still had the edge. On Saturday, this team proves just how good they are and snaps that 29-year bowl losing streak. Prediction: Indiana 35, Ole Miss 24

Jordan Gould (6-1)

What’s one way to slow down one of the most efficient offenses in the country that Ole Miss has? With a defense like Indiana’s, of course. Tom Allen has said since the bowl announcement that his team will be ready to play. It’s been almost a month since Indiana last played a football game. Will there be rust? Maybe early, and I could see the Rebels getting off to a hot start, but Indiana is no stranger to fighting back (see Penn State, Ohio State). I’ve picked every game correct since the opener, Hoping to start 2021 off on a high note. Prediction: Indiana 31, Ole Miss 20

Guest Picker

Verdell Jones (6-1)