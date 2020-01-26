The Hoosier Daily: January 26
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana WR David Baker found loss, loyalty on the path to Bloomington
Tweets of the Day
So Indiana finished 23rd in SP+ and will rank in the top 10 in returning production. I'm not sure what IU's ceiling actually is, but we might see it in 2020.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 25, 2020
Former Ole Miss commit and 2020 Indiana OL target Kahlil Benson on his official visit to Bloomington this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/nTxR9GzqKf— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 26, 2020
Indiana WR signee David Baker (@db4hunnit) knows what it means to feel loss, remain loyal and fight through pain. He leaned on his family.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 25, 2020
That familial intuition and the message Tom Allen continues to preach is what brought him to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/8ZJIaddfMq
.@CoachAllenIU joins @TinaCervasio and @SarahKustok on #WNTT to discuss @IndianaFootball's vision to win the Big Ten Conference. pic.twitter.com/98wg5Azzyw— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 25, 2020
45 true freshman cornerbacks spent 150+ snaps in coverage and saw at least 20 targets their way this year.— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) January 24, 2020
The leaders in forced incompletion %:
1. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana: 30.0%
2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati: 27.6%
3. Kaiir Elam, Florida: 26.1%
3. Mykael Wright, Oregon: 26.1%
Headlines
IU basketball's Joey Brunk bringing energy, leadership to Hoosiers' frontcourt -- Indianapolis Star
IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 67, MICHIGAN STATE 63 -- Hoosier Sports Report
What To Expect: Maryland -- Inside The Hall
What To Watch For: Indiana seeks revenge against Maryland -- The Hoosier Network
Watch: Maryland’s Mark Turgeon Talks Indiana Rematch -- The Daily Hoosier
CBS Sports' 'We need To Talk' visits IU for live taping -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.