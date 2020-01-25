For the season, the Maryland offense has been very effective. They currently rank 47th in the country with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 110.4 on the year (D-1 average of 102.5). However, in conference play those numbers have taken a significant dip.

The Terrapins offensive efficiency rating dips down to 97.0 during Big Ten play, good for 12th in the conference. The shooting numbers for Maryland haven’t been much better in conference play either, as the Terrapins boast an effective field goal percentage of just 44.3%, ranking 13th in the conference.

Perhaps the most concerning trend for Maryland in conference play has been their inability to take care of the basketball, averaging a Big Ten low 19.7% turnover percentage. Whether Indiana can take advantage of that weakness remains to be seen; the Hoosiers have been mediocre at forcing turnovers on the season, forcing opponents into a turnover percentage of 15.6% on average.

With that being said, it hasn’t been all bad for the Maryland offense in conference play, as the Terrapins have excelled at getting to the free throw line. Maryland boasts the 3rd best free throw rate in the conference at 37.3%, along with the top free throw percentage in the conference at 77.0% in Big Ten play.