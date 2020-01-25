The Hoosier Daily: January 25
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Indiana's 23-22 Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee is rated as the No. 14 game of the 2019 college football season here. #iufb https://t.co/laUccl8c9D— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 24, 2020
Bloomington South senior & IU Basketball signee Anthony Leal with a TWO HAND FLUSH vs Castle for 2 of his 17 points in the Panthers 66-58 win. @anthonyl3al @JimGordillo pic.twitter.com/iL8a2YVvkQ— (812)-H🏀🏀PS! (@812Hoops) January 25, 2020
Tuned in + turned up. 📺 pic.twitter.com/UH4gNKNIHr— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 25, 2020
Headlines
IU ATHLETICS BOASTS $13 MILLION SURPLUS IN 2019 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana’s frontcourt, once reliant on Trayce Jackson-Davis, flourishes in Michigan State win -- Inside The Hall
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Michigan State -- Inside The Hall
Mailbag: Have the Hoosiers turned a corner? -- Hoosier Sports Report
