News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 07:45:36 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 25

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Final Buzzer: Michigan State

KenPom Review: Michigan State

NCAA Outlook: January 24

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU ATHLETICS BOASTS $13 MILLION SURPLUS IN 2019 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana’s frontcourt, once reliant on Trayce Jackson-Davis, flourishes in Michigan State win -- Inside The Hall

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Michigan State -- Inside The Hall

Mailbag: Have the Hoosiers turned a corner? -- Hoosier Sports Report

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}