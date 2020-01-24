KenPom Review: Michigan State
The Indiana Hoosiers secured another marquee victory on Thursday night, knocking off the 11th ranked Michigan State Spartans behind a raucous Assembly Hall crowd. The win moved Indiana into a five-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news