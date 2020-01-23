The Hoosier Daily: January 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Center Grove RB Carson Steele eager for comeback in 2020
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Michigan State
Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Michigan State
Rashawn Williams at No. 223 in latest 2020 Rivals250
Wednesday Leftovers: Where Indiana stands with 2021
This week's new football offers
Videos
Tweets of the Day
We look forward to seeing him represent Culver Academies as a Hoosier! Congratulations, Trey! #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/GLL072dRdc— Culver Basketball (@CMABasketball) January 22, 2020
#iubb opens as a 3-point dog vs. Michigan State, o/u 141.5. Pomeroy puts it at 2 and gives the Hoosiers a 43% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) January 23, 2020
Have yourself a night, Curtis Jones Jr. The fifth year senior has 17 points — all in the second half — and it almost single-handedly winning this one for Penn State. Proving to be the best grad transfer addition of the Pat Chambers era.— Tyler King (@King_TylerB) January 23, 2020
Headlines
Land mines behind it, IU basketball can start building NCAA tournament resume -- Indianapolis Star
EX-IU OL CRONK HEADED TO IOWA -- Hoosier Sports Report
HUNTER LOOKS TO TURN A CORNER IN FRESHMAN SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report
Ending a slump: IU women’s basketball seeks spark against Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Basketball vs Michigan State: Know your opponent, preview, and prediction -- Hoosier State of Mind
Tom Izzo: Michigan State's basketball's two-game road swing is 'separation week' -- Detroit Free Press
What To Expect: Michigan State -- Inside The Hall
No. 9 Michigan State basketball at Indiana: Scouting report, prediction -- Detroit Free Press
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.