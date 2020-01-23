News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 23

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Center Grove RB Carson Steele eager for comeback in 2020

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Michigan State

Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Rashawn Williams at No. 223 in latest 2020 Rivals250

Wednesday Leftovers: Where Indiana stands with 2021

This week's new football offers

NCAA Outlook: January 22

Land mines behind it, IU basketball can start building NCAA tournament resume -- Indianapolis Star

EX-IU OL CRONK HEADED TO IOWA -- Hoosier Sports Report

HUNTER LOOKS TO TURN A CORNER IN FRESHMAN SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report

Ending a slump: IU women’s basketball seeks spark against Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Basketball vs Michigan State: Know your opponent, preview, and prediction -- Hoosier State of Mind

Tom Izzo: Michigan State's basketball's two-game road swing is 'separation week' -- Detroit Free Press

What To Expect: Michigan State -- Inside The Hall

No. 9 Michigan State basketball at Indiana: Scouting report, prediction -- Detroit Free Press

{{ article.author_name }}