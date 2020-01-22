Center Grove RB Carson Steele eager for comeback in 2020
After a fracture in his foot in 2019, Center Grove running back enters his senior year with no Power Five offers but hopes for the Indiana Mr. Football Award, a Class 6A State Title and just one opportunity at the college level.
Center Grove 2021 running back Carson Steele’s recruitment is the definition of how fragile a recruitment can be when a player is kept off the field during his junior season.
The Greenwood star rushed for a total of 3,973 yards and 49 touchdowns between his freshman and sophomore seasons and was named Class 6A and Top-50 All-State as a sophomore, yet his offers list begins and ends with Indiana State, while his teammates, Austin Booker, Caden Curry and others, have received offers from programs like Indiana, Iowa and Purdue.
Now, coming back from his season-ending foot injury in 2019, Steele has been heavily involved with Indiana and hopes that soon a school will pull the trigger on him.
“It’s been a tough ride,” Steele told TheHoosier.com. “It happened for a reason, everything does. I’m just hoping somebody will throw out a chance to play college football and let the rest take it from there.”
