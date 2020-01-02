News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 2

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Notebook: Gator Bowl pregame press conference

CrimsonCast, Ep. 651: Prepping for Jacksonville

New Year's Statpack

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Gator Bowl: Indiana eyes first bowl win since 1991, 'show nation what IU football is about' -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: How Indiana football put together its best season in 25 years -- Indianapolis Star

IU football faces one last test in the Gator Bowl -- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers continue to believe in kicker -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Playing to win the game: the Gator Bowl is here -- The Hoosier Network

{{ article.author_name }}