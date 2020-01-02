The Hoosier Daily: January 2
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Notebook: Gator Bowl pregame press conference
CrimsonCast, Ep. 651: Prepping for Jacksonville
Tweets of the Day
2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Team pic.twitter.com/o2H9iiiXYm— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 1, 2020
Hoosier Nation. Wow! Just wow! @taxslayerbowl #LEO #IUFB ⚪️🔴🏈 pic.twitter.com/Vyq54RTWm8— Jeremy Gray (@IUJGray) January 1, 2020
Notebook after today's Gator Bowl press conference:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 1, 2020
- Simon Stepaniak's health
- Assessing Indiana's focus up until game time
- Jauan Jennings responds to first-half suspension
- IU compares Tennessee to Penn State #iufb https://t.co/BxbmZiwPJC
Lilly King, Kyle Schwarber and Tracy Porter all featured in this video. https://t.co/Az7bGVucZ7— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 1, 2020
Headlines
Gator Bowl: Indiana eyes first bowl win since 1991, 'show nation what IU football is about' -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: How Indiana football put together its best season in 25 years -- Indianapolis Star
IU football faces one last test in the Gator Bowl -- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers continue to believe in kicker -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Playing to win the game: the Gator Bowl is here -- The Hoosier Network
