Scott and Galen convene for a pre-Gator Bowl podcast, discussing IU's approach to playing against Tennessee and looking at what the Vols do well and not well. We also talk about the importance of the injury report for Indiana, how turnover margin may play into the matchup, and ponder Indiana's mental approach to playing this game.

We close with an abbreviated discussion on IU basketball, with primary focus on the Arkansas game, what went wrong, how much of it is systematic and how much of it was due to a bad confluence of events.