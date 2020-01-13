News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 14

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

IU quarterback Dexter Williams leaves doubts behind on his way to Big Ten

Latest on Caleb Furst

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Ohio State, previews road games

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball stock watch: Sinking season recovers after winning week for Hoosiers -- Indianapolis Star

IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 66, OHIO STATE 54 -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball heads to Rutgers searching for first road win -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Despite loss, IU women’s basketball proving to be Big Ten team to beat -- Indiana Daily Student

Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell previews Indiana game -- TheKnightReport

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr previews Indiana -- TheKnightReport

Indiana's sports betting obsession: Gamblers wagered $436 million in 4 months -- Indianapolis Star

----

