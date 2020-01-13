The Hoosier Daily: January 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IU quarterback Dexter Williams leaves doubts behind on his way to Big Ten
Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Ohio State, previews road games
Tweets of the Day
🎙 Don Fischer has been named Indiana’s Sportscaster of the Year by the @NSMASportsMedia — for the 27th time. pic.twitter.com/mfNIR2YO5X— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) January 13, 2020
Odds to win 2020 @CFBPlayoff title via @SuperBookUSA:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020
Clem 9/4
OhioSt 3/1
Bama 6/1
UGA, LSU 8/1
UF 14/1
Aub, ND, OU, Ore, PSU, A&M 30/1
Mich, Texas 40/1
Wis 60/1
ArizSt, ISU, Minn, OkSt, Tenn, USC, Utah, Wash 100/1
Iowa 200/1
FSU, Ind, Miami, Neb, TCU, UCF, VT 300/1
🚫🎟— Rutgers Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) January 13, 2020
Rutgers Nation comes through again!
Our matchup with Indiana on Wednesday night is officially SOLD OUT.
The RAC is BACK!
MORE INFO » https://t.co/FESDS8CVYT#PackTheRAC ||| #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/itvUE4mX9V
I was once that little kid too, wild to think about! Hope you both enjoyed the game and tell him I forgot to say I like his jersey! https://t.co/VKB7PWhayO— Nick Zeisloft (@n_zeis2) January 13, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball stock watch: Sinking season recovers after winning week for Hoosiers -- Indianapolis Star
IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 66, OHIO STATE 54 -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s basketball heads to Rutgers searching for first road win -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Despite loss, IU women’s basketball proving to be Big Ten team to beat -- Indiana Daily Student
Rutgers Hoops HC Steve Pikiell previews Indiana game -- TheKnightReport
Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr previews Indiana -- TheKnightReport
Indiana's sports betting obsession: Gamblers wagered $436 million in 4 months -- Indianapolis Star
----
