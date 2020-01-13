Latest on Caleb Furst
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst updates TheHoosier.com on his recruitment. Find out where IU stands on January 13, 2020.
Archie Miller offered Caleb Furst back in October 2018. He was the second member of the in-state class to receive an IU offer..
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news