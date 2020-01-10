The Hoosier Daily: January 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hiring Sheridan as OC is a risk for Indiana but a risk it should take
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Northwestern
Tweets of the Day
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨#IUFB will open the 2020 season at Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 4!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 9, 2020
📝 https://t.co/Oxq0W9pNFf pic.twitter.com/oifB2ljBQ5
Local 2021 tight end Aaron Steinfeldt earns an Indiana offer. #iufb https://t.co/NeXH7ur4Lu— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 9, 2020
An additional note in the #iubb game notes says "IU will celebrate a basketball alumni day on Saturday with several former players, staff and managers expected to attend." https://t.co/oflYRm4SJS— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) January 9, 2020
Al Durham is in the building for the women's game tonight. #iubb #iuwbb— phil (@PhillipHoosier) January 10, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Tom Allen's bet on Nick Sheridan begins fascinating offseason for IU football -- Indianapolis Star
2020 SEASON-OPENER MOVED TO A FRIDAY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Reese Taylor uses offensive background to thrive on defense -- Indiana Daily Student
12TH-RANKED IU WOMEN ROLL PAST PURDUE, 66-48 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Frontcourt spark lifts No. 12 IU women’s basketball over Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student
IU women roll past Purdue behind impressive defensive performance -- The Hoosier Network
IU football's youth is poised to repeat success in 2020 -- Indiana Daily Student
Podcast: Sheridan, Cronk, and IU football's moving pieces -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
