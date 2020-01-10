News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 10

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Hiring Sheridan as OC is a risk for Indiana but a risk it should take

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Northwestern

NCAA Outlook: January 9

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Tom Allen's bet on Nick Sheridan begins fascinating offseason for IU football -- Indianapolis Star

2020 SEASON-OPENER MOVED TO A FRIDAY -- Hoosier Sports Report

Reese Taylor uses offensive background to thrive on defense -- Indiana Daily Student

12TH-RANKED IU WOMEN ROLL PAST PURDUE, 66-48 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Frontcourt spark lifts No. 12 IU women’s basketball over Purdue -- Indiana Daily Student

IU women roll past Purdue behind impressive defensive performance -- The Hoosier Network

IU football's youth is poised to repeat success in 2020 -- Indiana Daily Student

Podcast: Sheridan, Cronk, and IU football's moving pieces -- Hoosier Sports Report

