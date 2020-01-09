TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's close win over Northwestern on Wednesday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The trio touches on Indiana's continued offensive woes, as well as how Archie Miller will constrict his 11-man rotation and what the senior leadership has to do with the future. Also discussed are the best solutions to Indiana's problems offensively and defensively.