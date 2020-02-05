The Hoosier Daily: February 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana signing day preview: Jalen Mayala, other potential signings
Hoosier Rotisserie: February 4
Tweets of the Day
Thank you to Coach Knight and Pat Knight for coming to watch practice today.#MarchOn pic.twitter.com/l3rmxrghLd— Sycamore Basketball (@IndStMBB) February 4, 2020
I’m extremely blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at Indiana University. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, and anyone who has helped me along the way! #GoHoosiers @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/RcZKSmpBQD— Sam Murrison (@sammurrison) February 5, 2020
Ali Patberg named to @WoodenAward Late Season Top 20 ⚪️🔴#iuwbb— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 4, 2020
📝https://t.co/Ko7U722HA7 pic.twitter.com/uGFSE0fvt3
An important signing for the interests of Indiana #iufb https://t.co/sJTWBh40zp— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 4, 2020
To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW— Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball midseason report: What's good, bad and next -- Indianapolis Star
EX-IU RBS COACH MCCULLOUGH WINS SUPER BOWL WITH CHIEFS -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU TRYING TO REDISCOVER PHYSICALITY, MENTAL TOUGHNESS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Jerome Hunter is starting to look comfortable for the first time with IU men’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student
Bracketology: NCAA Tournament projection as of February 4, 2020 -- Inside The Hall
Jones Seeks to Bring Winning Edge -- IU Athletics
Younger Bailey forging own basketball identity -- The Herald Bulletin
IU baseball gears up for start of season -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Baseball Preview: Hoosiers Look to Build on Success From 2019 -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.