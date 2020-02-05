News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 5

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana signing day preview: Jalen Mayala, other potential signings

Hoosier Rotisserie: February 4

Subscribe to TheHoosier's YouTube channel

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball midseason report: What's good, bad and next -- Indianapolis Star

EX-IU RBS COACH MCCULLOUGH WINS SUPER BOWL WITH CHIEFS -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU TRYING TO REDISCOVER PHYSICALITY, MENTAL TOUGHNESS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Jerome Hunter is starting to look comfortable for the first time with IU men’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student

Bracketology: NCAA Tournament projection as of February 4, 2020 -- Inside The Hall

Jones Seeks to Bring Winning Edge -- IU Athletics

Younger Bailey forging own basketball identity -- The Herald Bulletin

IU baseball gears up for start of season -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Baseball Preview: Hoosiers Look to Build on Success From 2019 -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}