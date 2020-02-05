Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Thank you to Coach Knight and Pat Knight for coming to watch practice today. #MarchOn pic.twitter.com/l3rmxrghLd

I’m extremely blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and baseball career at Indiana University. I would like to thank God, my family, friends, coaches, and anyone who has helped me along the way! #GoHoosiers @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/RcZKSmpBQD

An important signing for the interests of Indiana #iufb https://t.co/sJTWBh40zp

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW

IU basketball midseason report: What's good, bad and next -- Indianapolis Star

EX-IU RBS COACH MCCULLOUGH WINS SUPER BOWL WITH CHIEFS -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU TRYING TO REDISCOVER PHYSICALITY, MENTAL TOUGHNESS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Jerome Hunter is starting to look comfortable for the first time with IU men’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student

Bracketology: NCAA Tournament projection as of February 4, 2020 -- Inside The Hall

Jones Seeks to Bring Winning Edge -- IU Athletics

Younger Bailey forging own basketball identity -- The Herald Bulletin

IU baseball gears up for start of season -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Baseball Preview: Hoosiers Look to Build on Success From 2019 -- Hoosier Maven