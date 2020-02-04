At this point in the offseason, scholarship numbers are very fluid, but Indiana has three remaining scholarships before it hits its 85 cap. That doesn’t mean Indiana needs to sign three prospects Wednesday, because of the possibility of transfers in or out of the program, as there is every season, but the point is that the Hoosiers have the room to sign three guys. If they don’t sign three guys, they can bring in a transfer or two or give a scholarship to a walk-on – Charlie Spegal, for example.

Just to recap how those scholarships became available: current commits Jalen Williams and Coleon Smith are not able to sign with Indiana on Wednesday and Peyton Ramsey, Coy Cronk, Ivory Winters and Cole Gest all entered their names into the transfer portal throughout the season. Stanford guard Dylan Powell also transferred to Indiana with the confidence that he will get a second year of eligibility after 2020. Indiana also signed more prospects than originally anticipated, as the number hovered around 17 or 18 for much of the cycle and reached 17 on Dec. 18.

The signing period lasts until April 1, and, because of reasons mentioned below, Indiana isn't in a rush to hit 85 Wednesday.