The Hoosier Daily: February 29
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
David Ballou, the director of strength and conditioning for Indiana University, is rumored to be on the campus at the University of Alabama today. Definitely something to watch as CNS continues his search for Scott Cochran's replacement.#RollTide #BamaBros— Ricky Green (@BamaRLG) February 28, 2020
#Indiana basketball fans, test your basketball knowledge against @IndianaRivals sports writer @TaylorRLehman! 🤓— SportHitters (@SportHitters) February 28, 2020
Use the passcode TAYLOR to enter our #Hoosier challenge for a chance at FREE TICKETS to the #BIG10 tournament. 🎟️🎟️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ms93n0GOZe
Chance to win tickets to the Big Ten Tournament:https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh has partnered with @SportHitters in providing two opportunities to win tickets to Thursday's slate of games.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 28, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/5oCueKhVsq #iubb pic.twitter.com/cwxMwhmGYP
Update on Peyton Hendershot's case:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 28, 2020
The Monroe County prosecutor's office has filed charges. All four are misdemeanors: domestic battery, criminal trespass (preliminary charge was felony residential entry), criminal conversion, criminal mischief. #iufb
HOOSIERS WIN!#IUBase takes down No. 17 East Carolina, 11-5, in Greenville behind a season-best 15 hits, including a season-high seven extra-base knocks. pic.twitter.com/AwuJZb5tmz— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 29, 2020
Headlines
