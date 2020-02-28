TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sat down to discuss Indiana's 57-49 loss at Purdue, pushing the Hoosiers' record against Purdue to 1-10 since 2013. Indiana's shooting woes reared their ugly heads again, and how does Indiana counter a trap on Trayce Jackson-Davis? Where does the loss leave Indiana in terms of seeding in the Big Ten Tournament and avoiding the first day of games.

The duo also discussed the commitment of Evansville five-star guard Khristian Lander, whether he is a point guard, whether he will be able to reclassify to 2020 and how expectations for a five-star guard differ from the expectations of a five-star forward.

Lastly, TheHoosier.com is partnering with SportHitters.com to provide two opportunities to win tickets to watch all four of the Big Ten Tournament's Thursday game in Indianapolis on March 12. The passcode is "taylor".