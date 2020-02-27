The Hoosier Daily: February 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
List of prospects expected to visit Indiana for March 7 junior day
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview Purdue
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Indiana landed five-star PG Khristian Lander last night, a huge recruiting victory for Archie Miller and company. @ebosshoops breaks down why his commitment is big both on and off the courthttps://t.co/s8hzqqMnHY— Rivals (@Rivals) February 26, 2020
(@indianarivals) pic.twitter.com/ZPXYWCGRbP
Simon Stepaniak mentioned that he tore his ACL during bowl practices. #iufb https://t.co/SdJyZXDFVh— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 26, 2020
Notre Dame win is creeping toward Quad 1 status. #iubb https://t.co/LclXBnAZUb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 27, 2020
Maryland stunning Minnesota helps #iubb. Hoosiers now have a 1.5 game lead over the Golden Gophers for the 10th seed in the Big Ten Tournament (top 10 teams avoid playing Wednesday in the BTT)— Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) February 27, 2020
Headlines
Purdue basketball looks to recapture successful formula to halt losing streak -- Indianapolis Star
'Mind Your Banners' podcast: IU basketball steps up on court, in recruiting -- Indianapolis Star
SCALES GETS SECOND CHANCE IN XFL -- Hoosier Sports Report
THOMPSON EMBODIES TOUGH-MINDED HOOSIERS HEADING TO MACKEY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Stepaniak hoping to carry IU's recent OL tradition in NFL draft -- The Herald Bulletin
What to Expect: Purdue -- Inside The Hall
Hoosier Defense is Improving, and By No Coincidence, So is Rob Phinisee -- The Daily Hoosier
