Indiana landed five-star PG Khristian Lander last night, a huge recruiting victory for Archie Miller and company. @ebosshoops breaks down why his commitment is big both on and off the court https://t.co/s8hzqqMnHY ( @indianarivals ) pic.twitter.com/ZPXYWCGRbP

Simon Stepaniak mentioned that he tore his ACL during bowl practices. #iufb https://t.co/SdJyZXDFVh

Notre Dame win is creeping toward Quad 1 status. #iubb https://t.co/LclXBnAZUb

Maryland stunning Minnesota helps #iubb . Hoosiers now have a 1.5 game lead over the Golden Gophers for the 10th seed in the Big Ten Tournament (top 10 teams avoid playing Wednesday in the BTT)

Purdue basketball looks to recapture successful formula to halt losing streak -- Indianapolis Star

'Mind Your Banners' podcast: IU basketball steps up on court, in recruiting -- Indianapolis Star

SCALES GETS SECOND CHANCE IN XFL -- Hoosier Sports Report

THOMPSON EMBODIES TOUGH-MINDED HOOSIERS HEADING TO MACKEY -- Hoosier Sports Report

Stepaniak hoping to carry IU's recent OL tradition in NFL draft -- The Herald Bulletin

What to Expect: Purdue -- Inside The Hall

Hoosier Defense is Improving, and By No Coincidence, So is Rob Phinisee -- The Daily Hoosier