Indiana's Jan. 26 junior day event was instrumental in developing relationships with in-state 2021 talent that represents one fo the strongest Indiana football classes of the 21st Century, and Elkhart Central defensive end Rodney McGraw even became the Hoosiers' first commitment of the class after the weekend visit.

March's junior day might not be as fruitful or as central to 2021 in-state recruiting efforts as January's was, but the prospects coming into Bloomington for the event come from a number of states, including Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Illinois and others.

