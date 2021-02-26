TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 26th

The Hoosier Daily: February 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana lands in-state wide receiver Drew Pearce as PWO
Trayce Jackson-Davis named one of five finalists for Karl Malone Award
NCAA sets contingency plan for replacement teams in NCAA Tournament
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations, TJD! 👏— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 25, 2021
A finalist for the @HoopHall #MaloneAward: https://t.co/80zc8Bl2tm. pic.twitter.com/PWs4zIrCaW
The season @kenzieholmes_ has had 🤯#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/pIAg3PsyA8— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 25, 2021
The best is yet to come.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 25, 2021
🎫: https://t.co/3Byi3iUoEo pic.twitter.com/cvgJKwFisQ
THIS JUST IN: Andrew is good at diving. 🔥 https://t.co/Ml87XtPedR— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 26, 2021
𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆'𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗵𝗶𝗺!— USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) February 25, 2021
Ben Veatch of @IndianaXCTF closes out the Men's 3000 Meters at the @bigten Indoor Championships with a strong finishing kick!
Veatch went 8:04.05 & captured his 2nd conference 3K title in the past 3 years (He also won in 2019). pic.twitter.com/Z6d2bFf3FH
Anne Fowler is a B1G Champ!— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 26, 2021
With a beautiful final dive, the @IndianaSwimDive freshman takes the 3-meter title. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/k5NecIT9b1
There's a statue of George Taliaferro outside Memorial Stadium.@BShelbyIU loves it, because it makes @IndianaFootball players ask, "Who is that guy? What did he do?"— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 25, 2021
The CB coach discusses the barriers the late 2021 #B1Gimpact Pioneer broke down ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/B8AnWFUQWx
Headlines
JACKSON-DAVIS NAMED A MALONE AWARD FINALIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
2021 Indiana Baseball Preview: The Infield-- Crimson Quarry
IU women’s soccer beats Rutgers 1-0 in overtime for first win of season-- Indiana Daily Student
Capobianco, Fowler Win B1G Gold-- IU Athletics
Veatch’s Individual Big Ten Title Highlights Day One of B1G Championships-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.