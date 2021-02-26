TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 26th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The best is yet to come. 🎫: https://t.co/3Byi3iUoEo pic.twitter.com/cvgJKwFisQ

THIS JUST IN: Andrew is good at diving. 🔥 https://t.co/Ml87XtPedR

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆'𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗵𝗶𝗺! Ben Veatch of @IndianaXCTF closes out the Men's 3000 Meters at the @bigten Indoor Championships with a strong finishing kick! Veatch went 8:04.05 & captured his 2nd conference 3K title in the past 3 years (He also won in 2019). pic.twitter.com/Z6d2bFf3FH

Anne Fowler is a B1G Champ! With a beautiful final dive, the @IndianaSwimDive freshman takes the 3-meter title. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/k5NecIT9b1

There's a statue of George Taliaferro outside Memorial Stadium. @BShelbyIU loves it, because it makes @IndianaFootball players ask, "Who is that guy? What did he do?" The CB coach discusses the barriers the late 2021 #B1Gimpact Pioneer broke down ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/B8AnWFUQWx

IU women’s soccer beats Rutgers 1-0 in overtime for first win of season-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.