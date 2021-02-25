Indiana lands in-state wide receiver Drew Pearce as PWO
As a child growing up in Tipton, Indiana, Drew Pearce would spend Saturday afternoons sitting with his father, watching the Indiana Hoosiers on the gridiron.
Those memories carried over to the field where Pearce capitalized on his opportunities and capabilities and has accepted a Preferred Walk-On opportunity with the Hoosiers. The Class of 2021 wide receiver told TheHoosier.com the opportunity is a "dream come true."
"I've been dreaming of playing football at Indiana University my whole entire life. Ever since i can remember, on every Saturday, I would watch Indiana football with my dad. It's crazy that I've dreamed of being a part of Indiana University's football program all this time, and now it's going to become a reality for me. All of the hard work and commitment I've put into the game of football is finally paying off," Pearce said.
Pearce added the coaching staff and environment with the Hoosiers is second to none.
"The coaching staff at Indiana is awesome, and the team has a great environment to be around. It's all a dream come true and I couldn't be more excited to work my tail off for this awesome program," Pearce said.
Pearce said he is inspired by the job head coach Tom Allen has done to turn the program around.
"Coach Allen is one of the most inspirational people I've ever seen. The way he runs the program is very motivating. There's not many coaches around that are willing to get as excited as the players on the field, but Coach allen is one of those guys. He has a mentality that is contagious and has really turned Indiana's football program around. I can't wait to have a talk with him here in the near future," Pearce said.
After a great conversation with @CoachWrightIU , I am excited to announce that I have committed to Indiana University to play football as a PWO! Thank you to @CoachAllenIU @coachryanhansen @CoachWrightIU and the rest of the coaching staff for this amazing oppurtunity! #LEO 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VQQoJbiIqq— DREW PEARCE (@drewpearce11) February 24, 2021
Pearce had one offer and that was from Valparaiso.
"The coaches at Indiana have been very welcoming and eager to get to know me as a person rather than going right into football talk. Coaches have said that they like how versatile I am and how I could fit into more than just one position," Pearce said.
In 38 varsity games at Tipton, Pearce threw for 264 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 11-of-24 passing, while rushing for 429 yards and nine touchdowns. He also hauled in 106 passes for 1,505 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Defensively, he finished his career with 149 total tackles, 87 of which were solo stops. He also added four tackles for a loss and a sack, along with five interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 10 pass deflections.
Pearce admits it will be tough as a PWO, but he is looking to leave his mark on the Indiana program.
"it will be tough at times, but I'm excited to take on the challenge and work every single day to get better, as well as making my teammates better. I hope to get to a point where I could earn a scholarship working my way up the depth chart. I am just blessed to be apart of such a great team."
