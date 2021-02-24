TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 24th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

FT | #IUMS 3, Ohio State 0 Victor Bezerra (2) and Daniel Munie score, while Roman Celentano keeps a cleansheet to give Indiana the win. pic.twitter.com/lwjHUHZ6F4

𝗡𝗼. 𝟭𝟭/𝟭𝟭 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? 😊 pic.twitter.com/OI0xEcTLBi

Indiana takes the 🥈 with a time of 7:02.62. #IUSD | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/UYQBTOrTYg

Ty Rogers is living proof that you never know where sports might take you... @_TyRogers_ shares how he went from @IndianaBase coach >> to award-winning content creator. His story features quite the supporting cast: @TomCrean , @CameronNewton , @KingJames & MORE ⬇️Check it out! pic.twitter.com/sgr9ybt7hR

When kids would give up a scholarship to pay to be a HOOSIER! #iubb https://t.co/4TpLuTbZgG

You watch and cheer for his son, @Dsabonis11 . At one point, Aryvdas Sabonis was one of the best players in the world. Just ask members of 1985 @IndianaMBB . 😲 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩: 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟓 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 debuts 2/24 on the @BigTenNetwork . pic.twitter.com/ntyxSzl0QK

IU guards must step up now with crucial turnaround performance-- Indy Star

Insider: How Michael Penix can become a complete QB and lift IU offense to next level-- Indy Star

IU SOCCER ADJUSTS ATTITUDE, ROLLS OVER BUCKEYES, 3-0-- Hoosier Sports Report

The roster Indiana has is the roster Indiana will continue to have this season-- Crimson Quarry

Guard play, limiting turnovers will be key Wednesday in IU men’s basketball’s game against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student

What we’ve learned so far about IU men’s soccer after two matches-- The Hoosier Network

NOTES: Indiana Travels to Rutgers on Wednesday Night-- IU Athletics