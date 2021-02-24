 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 24th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-24 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 24th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

In-Depth: Drastic difference in offense vs Michigan State

Three & Out: Three things Indiana needs to answer in spring practice

WATCH: Archie Miller previews Rutgers

Locker Room Report: Rutgers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU guards must step up now with crucial turnaround performance-- Indy Star

Insider: How Michael Penix can become a complete QB and lift IU offense to next level-- Indy Star

IU SOCCER ADJUSTS ATTITUDE, ROLLS OVER BUCKEYES, 3-0-- Hoosier Sports Report

The roster Indiana has is the roster Indiana will continue to have this season-- Crimson Quarry

Guard play, limiting turnovers will be key Wednesday in IU men’s basketball’s game against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student

What we’ve learned so far about IU men’s soccer after two matches-- The Hoosier Network

NOTES: Indiana Travels to Rutgers on Wednesday Night-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}