TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 24th

The Hoosier Daily: February 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
FT | #IUMS 3, Ohio State 0— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 23, 2021
Victor Bezerra (2) and Daniel Munie score, while Roman Celentano keeps a cleansheet to give Indiana the win. pic.twitter.com/lwjHUHZ6F4
𝗡𝗼. 𝟭𝟭/𝟭𝟭 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 23, 2021
Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? 😊 pic.twitter.com/OI0xEcTLBi
Indiana takes the 🥈 with a time of 7:02.62.#IUSD | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/UYQBTOrTYg— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 24, 2021
Ty Rogers is living proof that you never know where sports might take you...@_TyRogers_ shares how he went from @IndianaBase coach >> to award-winning content creator.— Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) February 24, 2021
His story features quite the supporting cast: @TomCrean, @CameronNewton, @KingJames & MORE ⬇️Check it out! pic.twitter.com/sgr9ybt7hR
When kids would give up a scholarship to pay to be a HOOSIER! #iubb https://t.co/4TpLuTbZgG— A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) February 23, 2021
You watch and cheer for his son, @Dsabonis11.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 24, 2021
At one point, Aryvdas Sabonis was one of the best players in the world.
Just ask members of 1985 @IndianaMBB. 😲
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩: 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟓 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 debuts 2/24 on the @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/ntyxSzl0QK
Headlines
IU guards must step up now with crucial turnaround performance-- Indy Star
Insider: How Michael Penix can become a complete QB and lift IU offense to next level-- Indy Star
IU SOCCER ADJUSTS ATTITUDE, ROLLS OVER BUCKEYES, 3-0-- Hoosier Sports Report
The roster Indiana has is the roster Indiana will continue to have this season-- Crimson Quarry
Guard play, limiting turnovers will be key Wednesday in IU men’s basketball’s game against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student
What we’ve learned so far about IU men’s soccer after two matches-- The Hoosier Network
NOTES: Indiana Travels to Rutgers on Wednesday Night-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
