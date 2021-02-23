When Indiana came out of the gates versus Michigan State, they seemed like a team bound for the NCAA Tournament. The offense was crisp and fluid. Things were flowing on all levels.

The Hoosiers got out to a 19-6 lead with 11:15 to go in the first half. Then, they completely stalled out and crashed, ultimately falling 78-71.How did this happen? The shot clock has part of the answer. One of Indiana’s best offensive spurts of the season came in the first ten minutes of the first half, where they went on a 12-4 run to gain that big lead.

I went back and watched each of Indiana’s first-half possessions and measured how much time was left on the shot clock when each shot was taken.