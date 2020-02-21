News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 21

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tampa QB Kiael Kelly plans to take an official visit to Indiana

Final buzzer: at Minnesota

Transfer Tracker: Akron OL Brandon Council to graduate transfer

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 68, MINNESOTA 56 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Video: Indiana Basketball 2020 Signee Trey Galloway Takes Over Against Attucks -- The Daily Hoosier

IU BASEBALL TRUSTS THE PROCESS AT LSU -- Hoosier Sports Report

Non-con tests will continue this weekend for Indiana Baseball -- The Hoosier Network

