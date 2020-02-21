The Hoosier Daily: February 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tampa QB Kiael Kelly plans to take an official visit to Indiana
Transfer Tracker: Akron OL Brandon Council to graduate transfer
Tweets of the Day
Look at all that Big Ten. #iubb https://t.co/DS6NJRAUmq— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 20, 2020
The #IUBase rotation for this weekend's South Alabama Invitational. pic.twitter.com/1ivs0RZCI0— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 20, 2020
Kylon Griffin (@kylonisland) is a 6-1 CB in the 2022 class out of Montgomery Catholic (@MCPKnightsFB) w/ offers from #GoCoogs #Iowa & the #Hoosiers. Will check out #Indiana #GoHawkeyes #Kentucky #Mizzou & #Vols in March. Just updated his @rivals profile https://t.co/8ZosN0B9Nx pic.twitter.com/JVXINrWRbF— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) February 19, 2020
btw, I wrote about Power 5 programs poaching elite mid-major talent in the form of grad transfers (with immediate eligibility) a few years back. This is already happening: https://t.co/5QbKQFMxGa— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 20, 2020
Headlines
IU TAKE-AWAYS: INDIANA 68, MINNESOTA 56 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Video: Indiana Basketball 2020 Signee Trey Galloway Takes Over Against Attucks -- The Daily Hoosier
IU BASEBALL TRUSTS THE PROCESS AT LSU -- Hoosier Sports Report
Non-con tests will continue this weekend for Indiana Baseball -- The Hoosier Network
